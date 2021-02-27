Constituents pass vote of confidence in Kwara lawmaker

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have passed vote of confidence on member, state House of Assembly representing Omupo state constituency, Hon. Abdulganiyu Salaudeen, over his performance in office. Speaking with journalists in Omupo town, the APC chairman in the Ifelodun Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulateef Kadir, said the lawmaker has contributed immensely to the development of each of the eight wards in his constituency since assumption of office two years ago.

It will be recalled that some APC youth stakeholders in the local government recently moved for recall of the legislator, citing alleged non-performance. However, the party chairman said: “Within two years in office, AGF Salaudeen has even performed wonderfully well more than some who had represented the constituency in the past.”

Alhaji Kadir, who described the recent media embarrassment of the lawmaker as unwarranted, urged constituents not to allow themselves to be used to harass or intimidate the lawmaker. Also speaking, the lawmaker dispelled rumours and propaganda against him, saying: “Posterity will judge all of us. “It was alleged that I am the one hoarding membership registration documents. This is laughable because I am a member of the state House of Assembly representing the good people of Omupo constituency. I am neither a member of the party’s Caretaker Committee in the state nor in the local government. Why would I be the one holding party registration documents?”

