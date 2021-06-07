Constitute NDDC Board, N’Delta women ask Buhari

Niger Delta women under the umbrella of National Association of Niger Delta Women (NANDW) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently save the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from its current state as well as prevent the violence currently brewing in the region by constituting the Board of the commission.

The women in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, which was made available to journalists yesterday, lamented that with the present situation at the commission, they are the ones that are most affected by the “recklessness and the near absence of devel opment in the Niger Delta region hence this outcry.”

NANDW in the letter, which was signed by its Chairman, Chief Mrs. Lovette Onos; Chief Preye Kokumor, Mrs. Nkwor Ubong, Chief Mrs. Julie Achibong, said they had rejoiced when the president ordered a forensic audit into the activities of the NDDC, “considering the rot and corruption in the system,” as many contractors ran back to either commence their jobs or complete them in the region.

They, however, added that the excitement was cut short “soon after many contractors discovered that it was not a big deal, as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, was in charge and not the presidency. Everything went back to square one, unfortunately.”

The women accused Akpabio of allegedly “compromising the anti-corruption mantra of your government.

As it is today, contractors who were hitherto afraid of going to jail have again abandoned their jobs, unfortunately.

