Constitution Alteration: NASS rejects LG autonomy

The National Assembly, yesterday, resolved to transmit 35 constitution amendment bills forwarded to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence in March, 2022, to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. This was as the apex legislative Assembly approved the rejection of the bill proposing to grant financial autonomy for Local Government Councils.

The bill seeking to grant autonomy to local governments was one of the 44 constitution amendment bills forwarded by the National Assembly to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence in March, 2022. Out of the 44 constitution alteration bills forwarded to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence, only 35 were voted for by 24 out of the 36 States Houses of Assembly with complete exclusion of financial and administrative autonomies for local government councils. The National Assembly had through its joint Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review in October last year, berated the State Governors for preventing the various State Houses of Assembly from concurring with constitution amendment proposals for financials and administrative autonomy for the 774 local government councils. It threatened to mobilise labour, particularly local government employees against the various state governments on the bills for the required concurrence.

