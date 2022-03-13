Constitution amendment: Govs ready assemblies against NASS

• Joint accounts, judicial, LG autonomies threatened

• Kano sets up six-man committee

Following the National Assembly’s passing and rejection of some proposals to the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, the focus has shifted to the State Houses of Assembly, where the lawmakers are expected to either pass or reject the same.

If previous experience, especially in the 8th Assembly is anything to go by, three items under the new amendments, namely dissolution of the Joint State-Local Government accounts, judiciary and Local Government autonomies are under threat of being dead on arrival.

At least, 24 of the 36 Houses of Assembly are supposed to affirm NASS’ resolutions before such amendments become laws. Most of the Houses of Assembly are at the behest of the executive arm of the government – the governors.

Sunday Telegraph’s investigations revealed that the days ahead may be interesting going by our correspondents’ findings at the states. While some states are ready and have even set up committees to look into the amendments, others are waiting for directives from their governors. In Kano, the Assembly has setup a six-man committee in readiness to receive the amended Constitution. That is even as the assembly said it would adopt some and reject other inputs.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Engr. Ibrahim Hamisu Chidari, said there was no doubt that the development of amending the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly was a highly welcome development. The Speaker said they have already set up a Committee under the House Deputy Speaker, Hamza Zubairu Masu Namasu, with five others looking into the Constitution and where they would support or reject.

Hamisu said the portion of Local Governments Autonomy is another section they have interest in, which means if the earlier arrangements of the Joint Accounts system is being dissolved, Local Governments would have their money going to them directly.

He said: “I think the House is carefully examining the reviewed Constitution and on the Local Governments specifically on Administrative autonomy. Kano has some issues with it and already, the Senate has accepted Kano’s request of changing the names of Kunchi Local Government to Gari Local Government.”

He said on the aspect of State Assemblies and Judiciary’s autonomy, already, that has been adopted but while implementing it there was a problem, thereby forcing President Muhammadu Buhari to sign Executive Order 10, making it mandatory for states to adopt the resolutions.

“However, you know what happened; the State Governors went to Court and obtained a Judgment against the Federal Government abolishing State Assemblies and Judiciary autonomy. “However, now by the amendment of the Constitution, it means that the matter has been revisited and the Senate has approved it. Now, it is left for the State Assemblies to accept it or reject it.”

Chidari assured the people that the State Assembly would do only the bidding of the people and ensure that the rights of the citizens are protected. In Plateau State, the Assembly said it would protect the rights of the people.

Some members of the Assembly, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said they would vote in the interests of their constituents. Member representing Pankshin North State Constituency, Hon. Peter Dasun, told our Correspondent in Jos that the House’s decision would be based purely on the people’s interest, saying they were representing the people and whatever decision they took, would be that of the people.

Also speaking, the member representing Langtang North Central and Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Daniel Nanbol Listic, said: “As for me. I have consulted with my constituents, and we have discussed what they want me to present.”

Pressed to elaborate on what they discussed, he said: “Decisions taken by my constituents may go contrary to the position to be pushed by the Executive Arm of Government or other Honourable members. Some may be in agreement or contrary. I am a representative of my people.

So, I do what they say I should do.” Others, who did not want their names in print, said they would stand with their constituent’s decisions against the imposition of the will of the Executive arm of government.

Not much ado for Delta, Bayelsa Assemblies

In Delta State, the Sheriff Oborevwori-led House said the court of the people may decide which way he and his colleagues would go as a public hearing may be necessary to attend to some grey areas. He said the House would definitely not pass the amended constitution, hook, line and sinker. He said: “We are in a democratic dispensation

. The law is going to be made for the good of the people – made for man, and not man for the law. Therefore, the pulse of the people for whom the laws are being amended would be largely considered during our deliberation on the matter. The quest of the electorate for good governance is what we will be after. So, for us, it is an easy hurdle to cross.

There is not much ado.” In neighbouring Bayelsa State, Tare Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 1 and the Chairman House Committee on Information, said the inclusion of the autonomy of the local government is a welcome development. He said: “The assembly will always be exciting.

This is something we have long awaited for them to embed in the constitution. Finally, it has come to stay. It is a welcome development for us. “And that is the direction to go as long as the separate arms of government are concerned. We have been a separate arm of government all along.

The issue has always been the synergy. “It is because of the synergy between the executive arm of government and the legislature that people are now mistaking it to see that we are an appendage of the executive arm.

No! We must partner to make progress together because the government is one, whether you like it or not. Just that in order for that government to succeed, there must be checks and balances and that perhaps is the reason why the legislative arm of government is unique. “So for us, whether we are a separate arm of government or not, as long as the policy of a governor or government is for the people, the assembly will support the same.”

He added: “The financial aspect of it whether you have autonomy or not, there is practically nothing anybody can do about it. The issue is very clear. “For the assembly, we have been operating skeletal autonomy and we have been granted autonomy.

And the reason why I’m saying this is because we are not like the Federal Government in the way we are structured.” “When Saraki was senate president, he stamped his feet on the ground to say that we are a separate arm of government but look at this one. Anything that the president brings, he approves it.”

Lagos awaiting directives

For the Lagos State House of Assembly, a top lawmaker, who did not want his name in print, told Sunday Telegraph that the leadership of the House has not received the bill yet, adding that the mode of action or response for each of the sections has also not been communicated to them. “We are not in possession of the bill yet.

Maybe, by the next sitting, it would have been communicated to us. We don’t have any direction yet and I can’t speculate on what I have not seen,” he said.

This is the same position adopted by the Kwara State House of Assembly. Sheu Yusuf, Special Adviser to Kwara State House of Assembly and Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Salihu-Danladi, said it was the contention of the Speaker that the issue would be collectively tackled by the House upon the receipt of the amendments from the National Assembly, with an assurance that the Assembly would do justice to it whenever they receive it.

We‘ll endorse amended constitution, if it favours Edo people – Speaker

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Marcus Onobun, stated the readiness of the State House of Assembly to endorse the amended section of the Constitution if it tallies with the aspirations of the people of the state. He regretted that after consultation with the State Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly went ahead to remove some parts of the amended Constitution.

He said: “Once we get a copy of it, we will make public and take our position. You recall that about two weeks ago, we had a retreat where we discussed the amendment of the sections of the law, but surprisingly they have removed some parts that we have already agreed on. So, when we get to clean copy, we will take our position. If it is something that is in tune with the aspiration of Edo people, we will endorse it”.

Anambra Assembly undecided

The Anambra State House of Assembly is yet to decide on adopting the constitutional amendment done by the National Assembly recently. Similarly, the Assembly has not included the amendment in the rules and proceedings of the House, a situation that has left members of the public guessing.

When our reporter put a call across to the Speaker, Hon Uchenna Okafor, he said that the Assembly is studying the amendment carried out by the National Assembly, expressing hopes that by its subsequent plenary, it would be looked into.

He said: “At the moment, we are still studying the amendments made by our colleagues at the National Assembly to really know where to come in and if we shall adopt what they did or take our own position.

“But I must admit that the constitutional amendments are part of the oversight functions of the legislature and at the appointed time, the Anambra Assembly would make its position public. “You also know that we are undergoing a transition which will terminate on the 17th day of March this year. So, after that we shall commence the business of the House and by then, we shall have ample time to sit over the decisions of the National Assembly.”

Imo Assembly will vote in Gov’s interest, not the people – Citizens

Not a few residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital have said that the Imo State House of Assembly will vote to please the Governor rather than vote in the interest of the people when the constitutional amendment battle eventually shifts to the state parliament

