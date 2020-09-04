Constitution amendment: Mixed reactions trail Northern Elders’ position

The move by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to compel the National Assembly to halt further amendments to the 1999 Constitution has triggered mixed reactions from prominent Nigerians and groups across the different geo-political zones of the country. The forum had in a statement at the weekend by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, described the call by the Senate for proposals and memoranda seeking a review of the 1999 constitution as “a waste of time, energy and resources.” It therefore called on Nigerians not to support the proposed action by the Senate as there are previous recommendations on constitution review that the lawmakers could focus on.

“The Forum is convinced that this repetitive initiative of the Senate is of no value and a predictable waste of time, resources and energy of the nation, and should not be supported by Nigerians being alarmed by waste in governance at this difficult time when the economy is facing unprecedented challenges,” the statement read. But, most eminent Nigerians and groups, who spoke with New Telegraph on the issue, faulted the position of NEF, with pockets of endorsements to the group’s position.

NEF’s position self-serving – Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in its reaction, described NEF’s opposition to the proposed amendment of the constitution by the National Assembly as self-serving. Declaring support for the proposed amendment, Ohanaeze accused those it termed as the “same people in the North” of frustrating the implementation of the outcome of 2014 National Conference, noting that most of the challenges Nigeria is facing today could have been averted. President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo,who spoke through his media adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, said: “Ohanaeze’s position is that Nigerians should learn to accept changes when they are necessary for the building of the Nigerian nation.

It doesn’t pay any side or group or part of the country any dividend to blindly or arrogantly assume an infallible position.” He added: “Many conferences have been held in the past, no doubt, but that they didn’t come to fruition was not because they didn’t achieve the desired results.

Take for instance the 2014 National Conference; if recommendations of that conference had been implemented to the letter, Nigeria wouldn’t be experiencing what it’s going through now. “The agitations from different parts of the country, the acrimony prevalent in the society now, and the total shipwreck that Nigeria is almost about to experience wouldn’t have arisen if that national conference had been listened to.

“So, it’s the same people, who refused to allow the 2014 National Conference to take root that are now agitating not to have this constitutional amendment. So, I can’t understand, it’s preposterous to imagine that somebody sees that his house is on fire and the fire service comes to quench the fire and you say there is no point trying to redeem it, allow it to burn down.

“That’s precisely what those people are saying. There is a limit, to which people can accept subjugation, and beyond that limit certain things must give and that situation is what we are in in the country now. “So, sincerely speaking it is selfserving for anybody to say that the constitution of the country should not be amended even after realizing that the constitution we are operating now was fashioned by the military and not a democratically elected government.”

Yakassai: It behooves on Nigerians to support exercise

A member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and a Political Adviser to the President during the Second Republic, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, who faulted the position, advised Nigerians to support the National Assembly in its current efforts to review the 1999 Constitution. Yakassai said that since the National Assembly has a responsibility under the constitution to amend the constitution from time to time and has already set the process in motion, it behooved on Nigerians to support the exercise. His words: “They (NEF) got it wrong. We cannot tell the National Assembly not to review the constitution because there are many issues that we need to address through the constitution.

“What we are expected to do is to support them by sending in our memoranda on the areas we want amended in the constitution. Thereafter, those who submitted memoranda will have to wait until they are invited to a public hearing to defend their positions or defend their memoranda when the Constitution Review Committee comes to their state. “If they are saying the review of the constitution is no longer necessary because previous exercises did not achieve much, I beg to disagree.

In fact, if the previous exercises did not address all the issues agitating our minds; that is the more reason why we should encourage the National Assembly to conduct the coming exercise in a way that those outstanding issues could be addressed at the end of the day.”

Constitution amendment shouldn’t be priority – Mohammed

In contrast, a former member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic, Dr Junaid Mohammed, endorsed in totality, the position of NEF. Mohammed, who confessed being a member of the forum, said the problems of Nigeria today are not problems of the constitution per se but problems of the implementers of the constitution. He expressed concerns about the quality, calibre and integrity of the current crop of legislators in the National Assembly and wondered if they were the right people, who can amend the constitution to solve the problems facing the country.

“The problems we have in Nigeria today are poverty, economic mismanagement, social disharmony and large scale insecurity, just to mention but a few. Now, I will like to know what will happen tomorrow if they amend the constitution and end up creating more states, and how that will solve the problems of the country. Unless you tell me what specific problems the proposed amendment will solve, I don’t want to waste my time.

“I am not saying that the current constitution is so sacrosanct that it cannot be amended, but you cannot commence constitutional amendment without briefing the country what you want the exercise to achieve. An amendment to a national constitution must be done in good faith and directed at solving some specific problems,” he said. Mohammed accused proponents of the proposed constitution review of harbouring some ulterior motives. According to him some of those driving the process have a hidden agenda to foster the political ambition of certain individuals in the country.

We agree with NEF on the need for a national discourse – YSG

Also reacting, the Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), in a statement by its group’s Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, said assurances should be given to Nigerians that the review is not aimed at tampering at the 2023 presidential election.

The statement read in part: “With the recent comments from the Northern Elders Forum on the planned review of the constitution by the Senate, there is now unanimity from all sections of the country to jettison the 1999 Constitution and fashion a new one acceptable to all Nigerians. The banditry and insurgency ravaging the North, coupled with the dire state of the economy may have concentrated the minds of our northern brothers to what we have been saying all along- We need to sit down together to determine anew how different sections of our country would live together!.

“Years after independence it’s no longer news that Nigeria had continued to falter, fumble and wobble in a morass of administrative confusion due primarily to structural defect occasioned by a series of military incursions that dissolved regionalism in favor of a centralized structure that finally forced a skewed constitution on the nation. “The Yorùbá will not forget the evil done to them in the annulment of the June 12 1993 elections and all the other events culminating into the birth of the obnoxious 1999 Constitution written mostly by the then Attorney General, Yadudu.

We can never forget the blood of our sons and daughters upon which this unworkable constitution was berthed. “Northern Elders Forum (NEF) sees the planned review as an exercise in futility and wastefulness. This is based on previous attempts and the little delivered in satisfying the concerns of majority of the country.

The Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) cannot fault the NEF on this. “Nigeria’s future rests largely on its willingness to address major constraints to equity and justice, a functional structure, consistent good governance, security for all citizens, a credible electoral process, growing understanding between and among all groups and an economy that grows and narrows inequalities between and classes and regions. This cannot be achieved by a process that routinizes wasteful expenditure around false hopes.

“While the incumbents are ever ready to assert that the Senate is the path recognised to amend the constitution, it is not difficult to see the reluctance of the National Assembly to do what is needful. The truth is, the bi-cameral legislature and the presidential system is unsustainable, given the state of our economy. “The Parliamentary system is what is needed and it would require sustained pressure from all sections of the country for our senators to tow the path of patriotism rather than their personal benefits and ambition.

Hence we agree with The NEF’s recommendation for leaders of thought, elders, groups and professional organizations and representatives of government to freely discuss every element of our co-existence as a country. “YSG is aware of all sorts of tricks and delay tactics that can be used to dampen the clamour for the restructuring of this country, this review embarked upon when 2023 is around the corner, may be one of them. “If the senate is honest and serious about solving the constitutional problems, they have enough information and resources at their disposal to use and do what is right without a time-wasting call for memoranda. The 2014 Confab report and the Draft Constitution by Afenifere, Voice of Reason, among others, are available and in the public domain.

“ Victims of Caliphate hegemony must ignore NEF – Darah However, a university don and po- Ogba Ajibola Olujimi litical analyst, Prof. Gordini Darah, dismissed the views of the NEF as a ploy to divert the attention of Nigerians from using the constitution review to address critical national issues. Darah, who was one of the leaders of the South-South delegation to the 2014 National Conference, said by seeking a halt to constitution review, NEF was trying to abort the consideration and possible adoption of restructuring and power devolution by the National Assembly.

He said: “It is a diversionary gambit; they fear that the outcome of the exercise might reinforce the clamour for restructuring which is now a national mantra. All the problems they (NEF) listed can only be effectively tackled through restructuring.

All Southern victims of Caliphate hegemony must ignore the call of boycott by the Northern Elders Forum “The forum is headed by Prof. Ango Abduallahi and the Secretary is Ahmed, both core Fulani hegemonists. The gambit they have thrown was played out for 120 days at the 2014 Confab. We applied tact and dialectics to have consensus agreement on all major issues. Abolition of unitary system and return to federal system were the key points of agreement. “These are the changes that NEF want to stop from happening. We must not let them; therefore, let hundreds of groups and NGOs flood the Omo-Agege committee with memos. Your Young Journalists Forum should submit one to reflect your human rights concerns. That is the way to go.”

Proposed amendment is germane – Ogba

Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba, also faulted the position of NEF on the stoppage of the proposed constitution amendment. Ogba said the group’s position implied that the forum was in agreement with the parliament that there is need for a fundamental restructuring exercise which is the purpose of the present endeavour of the 9th National Assembly. He added that while the NEF is entitled to its opinion, it is the responsibility of the National Assembly to amend the constitution when and where necessary. “We are the people elected by Nigerians to represent their interest in government. There are many sections of the constitution that need to be altered to be able to guarantee sustenance of unity and democracy in Nigeria. So, no matter the reasons the Northern Elders Forum gave, the proposed amendment is very germane, and I advise the National Assembly to go ahead with this all important legislative initiative,” Ogba said.

NEF is entitled to its views – Ajibola

Also speaking, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Bashiru Ajibola, said though NEF is entitled to its views, the fact that former legislatures cum executive (administrations) have possibly or allegedly failed in amending the constitution does not mean that it can never be achieved. “Their views can be encapsulated in a memorandum to the Constitution Review Committee. The thematic areas advertised for constitutional reforms cut across some of the concerned they raised and therefore we shall be glad to engage them through proper legislative channel rather than the news media,” he said.

Olujimi: We can a achieve gender equality

Similarly, a former Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun. Olujimi (PDP/Ekiti South), disagreed with NEF on its view that the ongoing constitution review will end up as a jamboree because of what happened in the past. “We made some impact the last time. That was where we got autonomy for the states Assembly and the judiciary. If we make small strides, you will find out that in no time, these alterations will be almost done. And except we keep striving to do them, they will just linger and nothing will be done. “I do not agree with them on that score. I believe that even the little, if we can a achieve gender equality alteration and 35 per cent affirmative action in the alteration this time around, would we say we have not achieved anything?

“We would have achieved a lot because women, children and youths make up almost 60 per cent of our population and if you work for those people, then you have worked for Nigeria. So, I believe we should keep striving to do these small things with the hope that we will be allowed to do them as legislators,” she said.

Constitution should be rejigged to suit current realities – Nzenwa

National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, who also spoke with the New Telegraph, said there was no merit in the move by NEF to suspend the constitution amendment exercise in order to tackle insurgency. According to him, both of them can go on concurrently. “We need to rejig the constitution to be in tune with the current realities. As for security, we need to deal with the issue immediately,” Nzenwa who is also the National Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC) explained.

Murphy: Amendment’ll address critical issues

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ray Murphy, who also faulted the position of NEF on constitutional amendment, said that proper constitutional amendment would address the issue of insecurity in the North-East or any other geopolitical zone.

The senatorial aspirant of the Cross River West in the last election stated that the fact that previous attempts failed does not in any way mean that 9th Assembly would fail in the constitutional amendment. His words: Obviously, there are many challenges facing the country. Security is an issue but also there is an issue of restiveness due to the lopsideness of the federation, which requires constitutional amendment to correct.

“There is a clamour for constitutional amendment, so that we can revert to regionalism that we used to have for each area to develop at its own pace. So, whereas insecurity is a problem, constitutional amendment is a requirement. In fact, even insecurity can be addressed by constitutional amendment.

“So, constitutional amendment is a panacea to some of the challenges facing the country. The NEF call is not acceptable in its entirety. For instance, the issues facing the North-East is not the same as issues facing the South-East. The South- South is faced by degradation of its territory due to oil exploration and they are not getting enough pay-back to ameliorate the issues facing them. Every region has its own challenges and constitutional amendment will give each of the regions its own lacuna to be able to address the challenges facing it.

“l will say that NEF is being selfish because they are only looking at things from their own perspective. There are many challenges facing the country and those challenges facing the country must be localized. North-East is an issue but there are issues in other areas.

If you look at what the South-West is complaining of, you will see that they are complaining bitterly about security breaches, which led to Amotekun; “Edo people are complaining about security breaches, so there should be constitutional amendment to streamline the issues.

A nation is work in progress and as a nation progresses and challenges come, rules must be made to address those challenges. That is what constitutional amendment is all about. “I will say that the fact that one failed an examination yesterday does not mean one should not write another examination today. So, the lessons of the past should be used to make the present better so long there is the political will on the issues facing the nation.

The political will is the capacity to see the challenges of the country beyond the prism of either religion or ethnic interest. “The fact remains clearly that this country is held down by a constitution that no longer serve the day and that is why efforts are being made to solve that problem. If there was no problem arising from the constitution, there would not have been a thorough attempt to correct it. I refer you to people like Jefferson, who ran election severally before they finally succeeded. So, the fact that they failed in the past does not mean that we cannot succeed today.

Energy should be channeled towards tackling security – Okomiso

Another chieftain of the APC, Chief Patrick Okomiso, on his part, said, the constitution has no problem and energy should be channeled to tackle insecurity and get people to move from one village to another. He said: “It is a good thing to amend the constitution but at what cost? If the National Assembly can amend the constitution within one week, it is a different thing. It is not something they should go and do jamboree. Why do we normally set committee when we see snake and by the time the Committee want to sit, NEPA will take light.

If we believe that constitutional amendment would solve our problem, let the National Assembly sit and amend the constitution. “What is more important now is security. If they start this constitutional amendment they would not finish till the last day of the 9th Assembly and all that money would have been wasted and by the time you hear the billion of naira you will be asking if this is a serious country. We should just support the President to see how he can put security in place,” Okomiso said

