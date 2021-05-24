Metro & Crime Top Stories

Constitution amendment: Monarch seeks united front for A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Oku Ibom Ibibio and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, His Eminence, Nteyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk has called for effective synergy amongst stakeholders in Akwa Ibom to enable the state have a common and far reaching position to showcase in the forthcoming constitution amendment exercise in the country.
Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk, who is the Chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University, stated this when he received eminent sons and daughters of the state under the auspices of Ibibio Elders Forum, Ibibio Academic Roundtable, Ifim Ibom Ibibio, Akwa Esop Imaisong Ibibio, amongst others, at his Palace in Ikot Ukobo, Nsit Ubium LGA Monday.
The royal father, who is the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium Local Government Area and President General of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers, noted that the constitution amendment exercise is an important process aimed at achieving an acceptable constitution for the country.
Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk opined that desired Nigerian constitution should reflect basic fundamentals that will address noticeable defects in the 1999 Constitution currently in use in the country.
Accordingly, he said the amendment must be accorded due diligence to ensure that our views as a people and as a state are well articulated and presented during the conference scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Wednesday.

