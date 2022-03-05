Constitution amendment: Nigeria can never end insecurity without state police –Ogunlewe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former minister of works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has commended the National Assembly for granting total autonomy to local governments, legislature and the judiciary.Ogunlewe believes that whoever wants to rule Nigeria from 2023 should not campaign through surrogates, and that Nigerians can no longer be deceived. He speaks with Oladipupo Awojob i in an interview. Excerpts…

What is your take on the recent autonomy granted to the local government, state legislature and the judiciary by the National Assembly?

It is good, it will make the local governments, especially, to work better. They have done the right thing and I commend them for a job well done. It is now left for the state houses of assembly to give their support to this.

But some people believe that the local governments were created by the states and that they should still oversight them…

…No, it is states that are alien to the history of Nigeria not the local government. The propoments of that idea are just being economical with the truth. So, which one existed first in Nigeria, is it the states or local government authorities? What is left now is for the local governments to work.

But, will this not lead to abuse of power by the local governments?

Let the qualifications for elections into local governments be higher. It should not be a training ground for just anybody, it is either you are a retired permanent secretary or a military officer. Who can be qualified to be the Chairman of a local government, it is a retiring point for people, who have served, not just anybody. Our best should be the chairmen of local governments. Our professors should he chairmen of local governments. The best in the community such as a retired permanent secretaries should be chairmen of local governments. A retired police or military officer should be the chairman of a local government, it shouldn’t be a training ground at all. It should not be for every Tom, Dick and Harry.

But sir, in a state like Lagos, where we have Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), how will total autonomy work as they don’t get allocation directly from the Federal Government?

No, under the Nigerian Constitution, it is only 20 local governments that are recognised in Lagos State, but the local governments can have outreaches or whatever they want to have such as LCDAs, they can create more and give them money to do whatever they want to do. The LCDAs are not part of the structure of the government.

The National Assembly did not touch state police, and people were expecting that this should have also come up…

…It was not part of what they considered. It should have been the number one because it has to do with security. That is one area people are not happy about because they are not talking about security. We can never move forward unless we have state police. It is very difficult to control the security of the country.

Do you think what the National Assembly is doing now would replace restructuring or a constitutional national conference?

No, it is stage by stage. Whatever they can do, let them do it, let them work on this now, Nigeria is not going to end and the agitations would still continue. We cannot throw away the baby with the bath water. Let us acknowledge what they have done now, praise them and encourage them to do more. But there are still many grey areas to be touched.

As the Electoral Act Amendment Bill has been passed into law, would you say we will have better elections in 2023?

What they have done is perfect, but it is the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the elections. They should not leave it open. There should be accreditation first so that we know the number of voters accredited before the voting. That can be done administratively and it would reduce snatching of ballot papers because you have to stay there to be accredited first. Once you are accredited then you can vote. It can be two hours for accreditation and another two hours for voting. So, you cannot sit down here and say you are voting and snatch a ballot box to fill it somewhere. There must be accreditation and it must be in the open. It will reduce the issue of hijacking of ballot papers and boxes.

Your party, APC ought to have had its convention in February and it was postponed to March, people feel this is due to some issues in the party. Do you think your party would come out as one after the convention?

They would; the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken, he has picked Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former governor of Nasarawa State as the preferred Chairman of the party, and that’s all.

But is that good for our democracy?

That is the person he can work with. He cannot work with his enemy.

Some people feel that if the presidency is being zoned to the South, it should go to the South East since we have had Olusegun Obasanjo as president, Goodluck Jonathan was also there and Professor Osinbajo is the Vice President now…

…My experience is that no matter how it is zoned anybody can still come out to contest. At what point did we have total zoning, Chief Alex Ekwueme contested with Obasanjo before the 1999 general elections, the same thing in 2003, Ekwueme contested against him. Former vice president Atiku Abubakar contested against former president Goodluck Jonathan even when it was obvious that it was for the South. Anybody that is thinking that it would only come from one zone does not know the history of Nigeria. You can never limit the number of people who would participate in your primaries or else you will destroy that party totally. You cannot eliminate them, you can canvass for their defeat but you cannot say they cannot contest.

Would you say your party has done well to win the 2023 Presidential Election?

The next election would depend on the candidate. Anybody, who limits participation is not a good politician. Nigerians would vote for the best candidate, not just anybody this time around. The best candidate that can tell us what he wants to do not through surrogates or other people without involving the real candidate. It is the candidate that must tell us what he wants to do not any surrogate or campaign team. Let us take him up on what he has promised, it is the person who wants to contest that must tell us what he wants to do and that is the person we want to listen to.

Do we have that person already or we are still looking forward to having such a person?

It’s still open, but we are looking at Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but others are at liberty to bring out their own as there is room for competition.

Are you so sure that your party would win the 2023 Presidential Election?

It depends on the candidate. Nigerians are fed up of surrogates or people that would determine the outcome of elections through mouth, no. Come out and tell us what you want to offer then Nigerians can follow you. If you don’t have anything to offer, shut up. Nigerians would n o t follow you, they cannot be deceived anymore. It’s going to be what you can offer, w h a t do you have to o f f e r, w h o a r e y o u ? W h a t are your positions on critical issues, that is when we can determine who to vote for.

