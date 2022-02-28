News Top Stories

Constitution amendment: Reps begin electronic voting tomorrow

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA Comment(0)

The House of Representatives will tomorrow commence voting on the report of its special ad hoc committee on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution. Consequently, all committee activities have been  suspended until after the exercise, which is expected to end on Wednesday.

 

In order to ensure a hitch free voting electronically, the House had in the past two weeks being test-running the electronic voting system in the chambers. Recall that the House had last week Wednesday received the report on the review of the 1999 presented by the chairman of the ad hoc committee and Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

 

The House will be voting  on 68 bills, which form the fulcrum of the Constitution Review Committee.

 

Some of the recommendations from the ad hoc committee include the proposed separation of the Office of the Minister of Justice from that of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF). The committee has also recommended the scrapping of the position of the minister for FCT to be replaced by a mayor for the FCT.

 

The review committee also made provision for financial autonomy for the judiciary to ensure quick and fair dispensation of justice, same with local government councils as a measure aimedat ensuring grassroots development.

 

The power sector amongst many others was not left out as states are permitted to generate and distribute electricity to end epileptic power supply in the country

 

With the review, the controversial issue of collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) between the states and the Federal Government has now been settled as it remains strictly the exclusive right of the Federal Government to do so. The committee also proposed special seats in the states and National Assembly for women

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

