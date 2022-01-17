Constitution, Electoral Bill, security, increased revenue to top NASS agenda as it resumes plenary

The leadership of the National Assembly has revealed that Constitution review, Electoral Act Amendment Bill, security and improved revenue generation would top the legislative agenda of the apex Parliament this 2022.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made the revelation in his separate speeches during the New Year and his 63 birthday celebrations. Lawan assured that the National Assembly would find solutions to the contentious issues raised by President Buhari, which made him to withhold assent to the Electoral Bill.

While identifying insecurity as one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, he, however, pointed out that the government was resolutely addressing the problem of insecurity and other challenges bedevilling the country.

Lawan hinted that the New Year pledge of the National Assembly to Ni gerians was to continue to pursue a common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country, assuring that by working in harmony, Nigerians would build the great country of their dream and manifest destiny.

Part of the statement reads: “As your elected representatives, our new year pledge is to continue to pursue our common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country.

We promise to continue to discharge this responsibility without fear or malice, confident that by working in harmony, Nigerians will build the great country that is their abiding dream and manifest destiny.

“Following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the bill, we shall make further consultations on the issues he stated for that decision, on our resumption of plenary in January. We shall find a way forward on this critical legislation in the New Year.

We are determined to deliver an Electoral Act that stands the test of time in safeguarding democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria. “We are also looking forward to receiving the report of our Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution upon our resumption from recess.

We believe that the outcome of this very important exercise will promote unity, stability and peaceful coexistence in our country. The Electoral Act Amendment Bill and review of the 1999 Constitution will be topmost on our agenda as we reconvene for legislative business in the New Year.”

