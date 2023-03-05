Constitution Review: Don advocates for sanctions against govs’ unlawful use of law

A Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law, Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, Professor John Oluwole Akintayo, has suggested that there is need for a review of the Nation’s Constitution in order to allow for sanction against any governor who goes home with humongous severance allowance after four or eight years tenure, but deny civil servants who had served for 35 years their pensions and allowances as and when due. The Don said this on Thursday evening during the 517th inaugural lecture he delivered at the Trenchard Hall of the University, on behalf of the Faculty of Law.

The lecture was entitled: “The Lawful Use of Law”, and In attendance were the principal staff of the University led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale; the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), Judges, lawyers, aswellas, the lecturer’s mother, Deaconess Julianah Folasade Abake Akintayo, his wife (Mrs. Folake), their child, AanuOluwapo, and many other well-wishers. Noting that there must always be lawful use of law by all powers-that-be, and that: “Law must convey truth; it must be honest; it must promote justice; it must be pure; it must be lovely; it must produce a good report; it must be virtuous; and it must be praiseworthy, Akintayo stressed that unlawful use of law by politicians especially, must be discouraged if the Nigerian polity will be made saner.

