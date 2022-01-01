News Top Stories

Constitution review, Electoral Bill to top NASS agenda in January – Lawan

Posted on

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, hasrevealed that Constitution review and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021, would top the legislative agenda of the National Assembly, when it resumes plenary this January, 2022.

Lawan, who made this revelation in his goodwill message to Nigerians yesterday in Abuja, to mark the New Year celebration, identified insecurity as one of the greatest challenges facing Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

In a statement which he personally signed, he assured that the National Assembly would find solutions to the contentious issues raised by President Buhari, which made him to withhold assent to the Electoral Bill. He pointed out further, that the government was resolutely addressing the problem of insecurity and other challenges bedeviling the country

 

Lawan hinted that the New Year pledge of the National Assembly to Nigerians was to continue to pursue a common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country, assuring that by working in harmony, Nigerians would build the great country of their dream and manifest destiny.

 

Part of the statement reads: “As your elected representatives, our new year pledge is to continue to pursue our common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country.

 

We promise to continue to discharge this responsibility without fear or malice, confident that by working in harmony, Nigerians will build the great country that is their abiding dream and manifest destiny.

 

Without a doubt, insecurity is today one of our biggest challenges. However, I can attest that the government is resolutely addressing these challenges.

 

As a critical contribution to that effort, the National Assembly has appropriated more funds in the 2022 budget to enhance the operational capabilities of our security agencies. “My message to fellow Nigerians is that we should not lose faith in our country and its democratic institutions.

 

The current challenges will be overcome and become mere footnotes in our glorious national history.

 

“The ninth National Assembly is focused and will never be distracted from the implementation of its Legislative Agenda as we had spelt out following our inauguration in 2019. Within the context of that Agenda, we have passed many critical bills and have many more to roll out in the New Year.

 

