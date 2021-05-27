Constitution Review: FG’s excess power, major cause of friction –Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that the enormous powers which the Federal Government wields over the federating units have been largely responsible for the political conflicts in the country, as well as politics of bitterness among the citizenry. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum, emphasized that the unlimited power controlled by the central government had been the reason why everyone wants power at the centre at the expense of patriotism. He said that unless deliberate efforts were made to devolve some of these powers to the subnational level (states), the conflicts bedevilling Nigeria will not go away.

The governor stated this during the zonal public hearing organised by the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review which was held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (Dome) in Akure, the Ondo state capital. Akeredolu said that the constitution review exercise must be carried out in a way that all the yearnings, grievances and challenges facing all sections of the country must be addressed squarely without anyone feeling shortchanged. He stressed that Nigerians were losing confidence in the system due to series of issues that had been allowed to fester for too long.

He urged the committee to address the concerns of Nigerians, stressing that the people were desirous of a national dialogue that will chart a new course for the nation. “The behemoth called the Federal Government must shed the excess weight unduly appropriated to it over time. It is the major cause of friction.

It is the reason for the politics of bitterness. It explains why everyone wants the power at the centre. It promotes ethnic chauvinists and encourages mediocrity. “The new law must view, critically, the current misnomer which sees the Federal Government appropriating humongous amounts for moribund agencies whose duties overlap with those of the states. The fiscal policy of the country must be restructured to encourage ingenuity and uncommon resourcefulness.

“The Federal Government should only coordinate and receive royalties. The current system is not sustainable. All of us are beginning to appreciate this fact. “The current exercise will derive its legitimacy if taken to the people for revalidation. Nothing must be taken for granted. Everyone must be treated as an equal partner in this whole enterprise of nation-building.

“This is the moment when brothers and sisters must look at themselves in the eyes, chastise in love and be ready to embrace, warmly, afterwards. The stage must not be set for an unending and needless blame game and acrimony. This is definitely not a contest in sophistry where orators say so much but, in the end, say nothing,” Akeredolu said.

The governor cautioned that the current exercise must not be allowed to toe the path of the previous attempts. The 1999 Constitution, which was decreed into existence by the departing military, had undergone several amendments in barely two decades of its existence. Speaking on the agitations for secession by some groups, Akeredolu reiterated his opposition to the separatist agitations for an Oduduwa Republic. “I keep making a case anytime I have the opportunity. My circumstances cannot make me believe in secession.

My wife is from the South-East. My sons married from other regions outside South- West,” he said. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State expressed the support of his state to the constitution amendments, which, he said, will enhance Nigeria’s unity and prosperity. Ugwuanyi, who harped on the importance of unity and prosperity in an atmosphere of justice, fairness and equality, enjoined all relevant Institutions, civil society organisations, stakeholders and entire citizenry to participate in the exercise.

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Ovie Omo- Agege declared that the success of the exercise would strengthen constitutional democracy in Nigeria. Omo-Agege, who was represented by Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy President of the Senate, said the Review Committee adopted a bottom top approach, hence the Zonal Public Hearings before the National Public Hearing at Abuja.

He said such a step underscores the critical importance the Constitution Review Committee places on the subnational levels of governance in Nigeria. While craving the peoples’ support in the realisation of the objective of the exercise which, he said, was one of the major items on the agenda of the 9th Senate, Omo Agege noted that public hearings are critical to participatory democracy and indispensable in a Constitution amendment exercise – if the Constitution is to be seen as the people’s Constitution.

At the North West Zonal public hearing, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, argued that devolution of powers has become necessary as the current structure overburdens the Federal Government with too many responsibilities which it cannot efficiently handle.

The governor said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on True Federalism had identified legislative interventions that the National Assembly can easily undertake to achieve a truly balanced, equitable and fair federal structure. He said that the committee also drafted bills to alter the constitution and amend or repeal existing legislations to achieve the overall objective of true federalism. The governor, who spoke in his personal capacity, proposed 10 items that should be shared responsibilities between the state and federal governments.

The reality of our security situation today requires that Nigeria must strengthen its military and security agencies. This includes decentralizing the police to enable the states to exercise effective control in securing their residents and communities. “We need to have federal, state and community police, with each granted sufficient powers to make them effective in securing the areas assigned to them and cooperating closely with each other. Those expressing concerns about the ability of the states to bear the cost of policing should realize that apart from the payment of salaries by the Federal Government, most of the operational and capital costs of the Nigeria Police are borne by state and local governments,” he said.

The governor argued that fear of abuse of state police by sub-national governments is misplaced be-cause a constitutional or statutory framework can be enacted to ensure federal intervention in cases of such abuses. El Rufai also said that the constitution should be altered to remove the Police Service Commission because it is an unnecessary hindrance to effective policing in Nigeria. “The power to hire and fire police officers should revert fully and totally to the Inspector General of Police, under the supervision of the National Police Council, as envisaged by the Constitution.

“One of the reasons why mining has not quite taken off in our country is because of the dichotomy and total disconnect between the federal institution that issues licenses for mining and the state agencies that ultimately control not only the land and title thereto, but any approval to undertake any development on the land,” he said.

The governor also argued that states should be empowered to establish, staff and run their own judiciary up to appellate level. ‘’It is an anomaly to have a National Judicial Council appointing high court judges for states. This should be the responsibility of State Judicial Councils.

‘’The remit of the National Judicial Council should be limited to the federal high and appellate courts. The constitutional amendment should clarify that the states can establish courts to exercise jurisdiction at first instance, or on appeal on matters for which the states can make laws.

“In essence, I am suggesting that judges of State High Courts, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal should be nominated by the State Judicial Council, subject to confirmation by the House of Assembly,’’ he said. El Rufai further said that states should also be enabled to establish State Courts of Appeal, similar to what we used to have at the regional level under the 1963 Republican Constitution. “No state government shall be allowed under any guise to take control of local government funds and the Constitution should entrench safeguards and sanctions, including withholding state funds due from the Federation Account in the event of any reported diversions, impoundment or misappropriation”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...