Constitution Review: FG’s excess power, major cause of friction, politics of bitterness – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…Says no section of Nigeria must feel shortchanged

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that until the Federal Government sheds the enormous power it wields, there will always be conflict in the country as well as politics of bitterness among the citizenry.
Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and the Coordinator of the Southern Governors’ Forum, emphasized that the unlimited power controlled by the cent6 government had been the reason why everyone wants power at the centre at the expense of patriotism.
The governor stated this during the public hearing by the Senate Committee on Constitution Review held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (Dome), Akure, the state capital.
He added that the exercise must be carried out in a way that all the yearnings, grievances and challenges facing all sections of the country must be addressed without anyone feeling shortchanged.
While stressing that the people are losing confidence due to series of issues that had been allowed to fester for too long, Akeredolu urged the committee to address the minds and concerns of Nigerians, stressing that the people are desirous of national dialogue that will chart a new course for the nation.
The Majority Leader and Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, who led the Senate Committee, described the constitution review as a crucial exercise, especially at a time the nation is confronted with daunting challenges.
Boroffice identified the issues of ethnic nationalism and restructuring, which he said are at the front burner, as part of the reasons for the exercise.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US Election: Trump questions counting late ballots as Biden preaches unity in Georgia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Republican President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the U.S. election again on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. While Trump, who trails in national opinion polls, cast doubt on mail-in votes, […]
News Top Stories

Alleged abuse of office: EFCC arrests ex-Imo gov, Okorocha

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested a former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Informed security sources confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District in Abuja, yesterday. It was gathered that Okorocha, who may be nursing presidential ambition, was arrested in connection with allegations of […]
News

Wailers wish list for 2021 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Nigerians are set to usher in a new year in less than two weeks from now, one cannot help but guage the minds of those who see themselves as opposition figures to President Muhammadu Buhari. This group of people aptly called wailers because of their penchant to criticize everything the President does since their […]

