Constitution review: Fintiri calls for LGs’ autonomy

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has advocated granting full autonomy to the local government councils in Nigeria. He said this while at an event held in the Banquet Hall Government House, Yola, declaring an open public hearing on constitution review in the state. He also advocated for promotion and protection of women rights such as convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women. The session was organized by the House of Representatives Special Committee for Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states.
Court convicts two fake EFCC operatives, 8 others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday secured 10 convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The convicts, according to the Head, Media of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, are: Beyioku Olatunji (a.k.a Bashorun), Beyioku Oluwayomi Oluwafemi (a.k.a Ola 1),Adeleke Ridwan Adekunle, AbdulFatai Waliu, Adelani […]
Lagos puts resumption plans on hold
Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government may postpone the planned resumption of schools due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, New Telegraph has learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier announced gradual re-opening of schools on August 3, directing students in transitional classes, who have mandatory public exams ahead of them, to […]
NCDC records 110 new coronavirus infections
Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped significantly over the past 24 hours with 110 new cases confirmed in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new positive samples in its update for November 28, 2020. The Saturday figure is less than half of […]
