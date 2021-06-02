Constitution review: Fintiri calls for LGs’ autonomy

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has advocated granting full autonomy to the local government councils in Nigeria. He said this while at an event held in the Banquet Hall Government House, Yola, declaring an open public hearing on constitution review in the state. He also advocated for promotion and protection of women rights such as convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women. The session was organized by the House of Representatives Special Committee for Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states.

