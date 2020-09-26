Constitution review: Kwara, Kogi Yoruba seek merger with South-West

The people of Kwara South Senatorial District, through the Kwara South Consultative Forum (KSCF), has submitted a memorandum to the ninth National Assembly’s Committee on Review of the Nigerian Constitution, with a demand for the merging of the Yoruba of Kwara and Kogi states with their kindred in the South-West region through boundary adjustment. The Forum added that they should have their own administrative units within the proposed region. It further demanded that the rest of Yoruba in the remaining five local government areas of Kwara State should be part of Kwara Yoruba to be merged with the proposed Western Region through a referendum. The Forum’s National President is former Secretary to the Kwara State government at the take off of the state in 1967, Chief J. A. Aderibigbe.

The Forum lamented that the Yoruba of Kwara South occupying seven out of the 16 local government areas in the state and their counterparts in Kogi State were not given any say to determine where they wanted to be and who they wanted to live with before lumping them in the Northern Protectorate, contrary to their right to self – determination as enshrined in the United Nations Atlantic Charter. The Forum in its submission to the National Assembly said: “The search for freedom, liberty, independence, and self determination for our people, born and unborn, therefore continues

