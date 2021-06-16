Constitution review: Lagos Assembly calls for engagement with agitators

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday called on the federal government to engage agitators across the country rather than employ the use of force. This was as the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, argued that the use of the military in an attempt to quell agitations for secession would not yield the desired result since it was part of democracy for a people to speak out concerning how they were governed. Obasa, who noted that the 22 years of unbroken democracy being enjoyed by Nigeria was worthy of celebration, however, said there were many things yet to be done, adding however that these had led to tension in the country.

The Speaker, who made the comment during the debate on a motion about the 22 years of unbroken democ-racy in Nigeria raised by Hon. Setonji David, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing an executive order granting autonomy to state legislatures and judiciary and for honouring the late MKO Abiola with the declaration of June 12 as democracy day.

Noting that democracy is a wholesome package, he added: “It is not about electing us alone. Those that elected us also have freedom; they have the right to protest where they think things are not working. “The right to protest should not be taken away from them as long as such a right is not taken for granted.”

