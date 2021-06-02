News

Constitution Review: LGs autonomy, community policing, resonate at S’East Reps’ hearing

Participants and representatives of diverse groups, yesterday in Enugu, canvassed for wide range of amendments to Nigeria’s Constitution to accommodate autonomy for the legislature and judiciary, as well as greater inclusion of women in public and political positions in the country.

The participants made the submission at the South East zonal public hearing of the House of Representatives’ special committee on the review of the 1999 constitution as amended. While the labour unions made demands for autonomy of the legislature, judiciary and the local governments for improved service delivery, women groups made demands for gender parity and inclusion which would allow women to participate actively in governance and decision making. Speaking during the hearing, the Head, International Relations of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Uche Ekwe, said there was the need to consider community policing in lieu of state policing as a panacea for dealing with prolonged insecurity in Nigeria. Ekwe also said it was necessary to allow the minimum wage to remain in the exclusive list of the constitution to give labour unions a sense of belonging.

In his submission, Augustine Nweze, a representative from Ebonyi state said the Constitution does not take care of the nation’s heritage and culture which are part of what the nation needs to achieve optimal development.

