Constitution review: NASS urged to approve state police, devolution of powers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Senate and House of Representatives committees on the review of the 1999 Constitution have been called upon to make provision for the creation of state police and devolution of powers in the on-going amendment exercise.

 

It has also been advised to make provisions detailing the implementation of the autonomy of state legislatures.

 

The Conference of Presiding Officers of Nigerian Legislatures (COPON) gave the advice in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at the weekend in Abuja. The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo and his members: Hons. Joseph Kunini, Francis Nwiforu, Emmanuel Udaya and Longbag Ponven Wuyep.

 

It read: “Advises the National Assembly committee on constitution review to make further provision on the 1999 Constitution detailing the implementation of autonomy of states’ legislatures.

 

“Calls for devolution of powers leading to the establishment of state and community policing.”

 

The body also appreciated the government on the current efforts to combat insecurity in the country and not to relent. It will be recalled that Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila had in his address at the meeting called for collaboration between the National Assembly and the 36 state Houses of Assembly to make the on-going constitution review a success.

 

He also emphasised that the legislature was an important component of government in any democratic setting.

