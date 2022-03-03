Constitution review: Nigerian women protest, shun Senate leadership

A coalition of women groups yesterday protested the non-passage of the bills relating to women by the National Assembly during Tuesday’s voting on the report of its Committees on the Review of the1999 Constitution. The aggrieved women, who barricaded the entrance to the National Assembly, lamented the failure of the members to approve the bill seeking to create special seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly.

The bill sought to create one special seat in each state of the federation and the FCT, reserved solely for women without prejudice to their eligibility to contest in the existing senatorial seats in each state and the FCT.

President, Women in Politics Forum, Mrs Ebere Ifendu, said the rejection of the bills by the lawmakers was anti-development policies of the government. “If there is no inclusivity, how can we develop? There is no level playing field. What we are asking for is 35 per cent of women in party executives.

Surprisingly, they voted against it.“ Also, the National President of Business and Professional Women in Nigeria, Mrs Yinka Ajibola, decried the development, saying; “We are not askingfor favour; we are asking for our rights.

“The non-passage of the bill was a disappointment and we have come to show our displeasure. We are dissatisfied. “Incidentally, women are more than 50 per cent. Why should we be treated as second class citizens? It is so shocking that Nigeria in 2022 will be taking such a stance.” In a practical demonstration of their anger, the protesting women bitterly reacted to the intervention of the leadership of the Senate led by Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who went to address them. Boroffice said: “We are here on behalf of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. He has delegated us to represent him. Seeing us you have seen the Senate; you have seen the Senate president.”

