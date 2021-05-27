Constitution review: North Central Zone assured of memoranda consideration

Musa Pam, Jos

The Senate committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution in the North Central Zone holding in Jos, the Plateau State capital has assure Nigerians, particularly the citizens of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states to critically consider all memoranda submitted during the public hearing.

Chairman of the committee Sen. Abdulahi Adamu stated this in Jos during the opening ceremony of the North Central Public Hearing on Wednesday.

He said the committee has been tasked with revisiting some of the amendments proposed in the past exercise which didn’t scale through all the hurdles of constitution amendment.

“I wish to assure you most sincerely, that the memoranda you have already submitted and those that may come forward arising from this hearing and all the deliberations and engagements that will be well handled.”

Senator Adamu promise that the National Assembly desire to bring positive transformations to the country.

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong in his welcomed Speech during the Public hearing reminded Senators of another reunion of the old Benue-Plateau state.

He said the people of the three states (Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau) remain eternal brothers and one people.

He noted that though one of the key area of concern is the autonomy of the judiciary, local government and state legislature, but said his administration has also gone far with the implementation of autonomy for the judiciary, Legislature, and the local governments even before the commencement of the strike by Judiciary and Legislative workers.

Lalong also called on all citizens of Plateau State and other interest groups who have one position or the other to canvass to take advantage of this opportunity and articulate their positions rather than go about playing to the gallery or overheating the polity in the social or conventional media.

New Telegraph reports that groups who presented memoranda include the Benue State government, labour and Middle Belt groups amongst others.

Like this: Like Loading...