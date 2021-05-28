Constitution review: Ohanaeze seeks internal autonomy based on restructured Nigeria, insists on nation of equals

The Pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze has declared that Ndigbo want a constitution that grants them internal autonomy based on restructured Nigeria. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor made the declaration in a memorandum he submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution as amended, currently holding a public hearing in Owerri, Enugu and other parts of the country.

Ohanaeze warned that Nigeria is a tragedy waiting to happen due to the trajectory of her birth, and, therefore, requires a carefully and skillfully renegotiated constitution that will embody equity, justice and fairness for all. “In our submission, you will find that what Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Ndigbo in general are asking for are clear and simple.

“Fundamentally, what Ndigbo really want is some form of internal autonomy based on a restructured Nigeria. That categorically stated, we (Ndigbo) are of the view that the federation of Nigeria must be a union of equals and the composite units must have the ability to stand without begging the centre for survival. “That is a federal system of government and with its characteristics of decentralization and devolution of power among the federating units. “Therefore, in the context of the imperatives and urgency of restructuring Nigeria, we should focus on getting the right things done for the right reasons, and at the right levels of government. “Indeed, what must be done and no longer what to do is to recognize that history has an iron law of seriality of which no country, including Nigeria, can ask for exemption or exceptionalism. In fact, some countries are born with political tragedies waiting to happen. “And our history shows that Nigeria is one of them. All signs of national tragedies foretold are present today in full force in Nigeria. In fact, it would require a restructured Nigeria to contain the present forces and tendencies towards a synchronized national crises and even a possibility of national disintegration.

“Therefore, as National Leaders, we must learn the lessons of history that in societies where truth comes last, tragedy comes first. And that the perennial problem or continuous dilemma in Nigerian politics has always revolved around the issues of Justice, Equity and Fairness. “As I have said several times, throughout history, those denied Justice have had no interest in peace. We would expect you at the end of this exercise, in the interest of the nation, its unity and progress, to conclude with decisions guided by love and not by hatred; and guided by our collective hopes and not by our fears. “Accordingly, for many Nigerians and groups, the 1999 Constitution has left them feeling like a caged lion over their relative capacities to develop their individual potentials, states and zones. Therefore, to many of these citizens across the country, states and zones, restructuring Nigeria will be equivalent to releasing the lion from the cage and it can defend itself.”

