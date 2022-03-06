Constitution review: Our identity crisis over –Senator Odebiyi

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolulope Odebiyi, has said that the passage of the Constitution amendment bill to change the name of Egbado to Yewa in his district, had ended the age long identity crisis of his people.

Odebiyi stated this in Abuja while reacting to the outcome of the voting of the Senate on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), where his bill sought to change the name of the people called Egbado to Yewa. Expressing his appreciation for the passage of his bill, he said: “I congratulate the people of Yewa who have yearned for the name change over the years. You can imagine a situation where their identity did not reflect who they really are.

This is a victory for all the leaders that worked for the process. I pray that the President will sign it to law. “My people are happy now that they are being called what they are in the constitution of Nigeria. It is very significant psychologically and it is a pride to showcase who they are.

“We have identity crisis over the years based on the provisions in the constitution. We are not Egba. We are Yewa but they refer to us as Egba in the riverine areas because they don’t know how to define us. We were victims of misplaced identity.

The name Yewa was gazetted by the Ogun State Government in 1979 but had yet to be reflected in Nigeria’s Constitution.” Meanwhile, he expressed surprise that all bills on women and the one on traditional rulers failed to pass in the Senate, advising Nigerians, and the affected groups to however, be patient

He said: “I was surprised certain bills like giving roles to traditional rulers didn’t pass because it would have taken governance to the grassroots since monarchs are the closest to the people. I always believe that they are the eyes and ears of government in their communities. “They can gather intelligence that could help tackle insecurity at the local levels. I don’t know why it was voted against but sometimes you can’t really understand why people do certain things.

Anyway, we are in democracy; the majority would always have their way. “We are hopeful that amendments would come again and we would do the needful and make kings play constitutional roles to tackle insecurity.

On the issue of women agitation, he said: “It is quite unfortunate that the bills on women didn’t pass. I know that the First Lady came here to push for the approval of those bills on women. I also know that the wife of the Vice President was also in the Chambers on Tuesday.

“Everybody vote their conscience; they vote the way they feel. The Senate is not monolithic. It is unfortunate it happened the way it did. I really wish we have more women representation in government in all aspects because they would definitely add values to what we do in government if they are also involved. I think as we develop in the society, we would realise this and do the thing that would make us do better in government.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...