Constitution review: Over 280 memoranda received from the public –Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday said over 280 memoranda has been received by the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution from members of the public for consideration.

Speaking in a keynote address at a two-day retreat session on the review of the constitution, Omo-Agege said “The sole purpose of this retreat is to review and analyse the 2014 National Conference Report, the Report of the APC Ad-hoc Committee on True Federalism and the over 280 memoranda we have received from the public and translate them into bills proposals for the senate committee.” He added that: “These memoranda and positions, expressed concern, as well as seek solutions, to the many problems that currently confront us as a country.

And they come from diverse interests that make up our country. “They cover a range of areas that include, inter alia, the devolution of power to the federating units by, way of moving some items from the exclusive, to the concurrent list.” “We may recall that it was exactly a year yesterday since the Senate Ad hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitutional was inaugurated.

“Since then members of the Committee have worked diligently to get us to this point. Over 60 bills for constitutional amendments sponsored by senators across party lines have been introduced on the floor of the Senate.

