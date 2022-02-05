News

Constitution review report to be ready by month end – Omo Agege

The National Assembly has assured that report of its Joint Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution would be presented to both legislative chambers for consideration at the end of this month. Chairman, Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, stated this yesterday in Abuja, at a joint retreat of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Constitution Amendment. He said: “I am therefore most delighted to see that we have progressed to the point where we can now jointly decide on the report to be presented to our colleagues for voting in plenary at the end of this month”.

Omo-Agege who is also the Co-Chairman, Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed that consultants had recommended over 55 bills from hearings and memos submitted by the public. According to the lawmaker, the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the work of the panel to deliver on its timeline. He commended his colleagues for their commitment, sacrifices and dogged determination in ensuring that the committee delivers on its mandate.

“As we critically consider the bills in the Working Document before us in which the Secretariat has provided both the Senate and the House versions, let our debate, opinions and decisions on the intendment and the expressive clauses be guided by what is best for our people and national interest,” he stated.

 

