News

Constitution review report to be ready month end

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The National Assembly has assured that report of its Joint Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution would be presented to both legislative chambers for consideration at the end of this month.

Chairman, Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, stated this yesterday in Abuja, at a joint retreat of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Constitution Amendment.

He said: “I am therefore most delighted to see that we have progressed to the point where we can now jointly decide on the report to be presented to our colleagues for voting in plenary at the end of this month”.

Omo-Agege, who is also the Co-Chairman, Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed that consultants had recommended over 55 bills from hearings and memos submitted by the public.

According to the lawmaker, the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the work of the panel to deliver on its timeline.

He commended his colleagues for their commitment, sacrifice and dogged determination in ensuring that the committee delivers on its mandate.

 

