Constitution Review: Senate extends memoranda submission to Sept 18

The Senate has extended by nine days, submissions of memoranda from various interest groups in Nigeria to the Senate Committee on Constitution Review. Closure for submissions was earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week. The extension of the date was due to enormous pressure mounted by various interest groups through telephone calls and physical contacts with the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege, in his capacity as Chairman of the Committee. Meanwhile, Omo- Agege has called on the various interest groups agitating for states creation, to reach out to other geo- political zones and their lawmakers to make their demands feasible.

Sources at the Secretariat told New Telegraph that the committee had to go against its earlier plan to stop collection of memoranda on Tuesday in line with 14 days grace given for that purpose on August 26, 2020, when it called for submission of memoranda from Nigerians.

“We supposed to stop collection of Memoranda on yesterday ( Tuesday ) or even today ( Wednesday ) , based on earlier announcement made to Nigerians , but a counter directive has been given that such collection should continue till Friday next week ( September 18, 2020) , apparently due to pressures being mounted on the Committee”, the source said. When our correspondent visited the Secretariat yesterday, it was observed that 18 additional Memoranda were submitted in addition to 50 others earlier collected by the committee, making the total number collected so far 68. Notable among memoranda collected by the Secretariat of the committee as at yesterday, were those from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Movement for creation of Zuma State out of Niger State, Movement for creation of Savana State out of Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa States.

