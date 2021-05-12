Constitution Review: Senate poised to elevate affirmative action

Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has assured that women’s interests would be protected in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution. Omo-Agege said this on Tuesday while hosting members of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD) in his office on at the National Assembly, Abuja. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, the Delta Central lawmaker called on the group to reach out to elected representatives and groups from other geopolitical zones in the country, noting that they they were key in determining if such demands could scale through in the ongoing constitution amendment exercise.

“You will have also observed that on each of the Constitution Review that has been done in the past, Affirmative Action and increased women representation have always been on the agenda. But in the past we have not been able to muster the numbers required to effect constitutional change.

“However, in every exercise, we have seen increasing numbers of legislators’ support the process. So, the challenge is how to reach the critical threshold during this process. “Your work is quite cut out for you. But rest assured that we are partners in this business,” he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD), Chino Obiagwu (SAN), called for increased women participation in politics. According to him, the group has already submitted six proposals to the panel, explaining that if passed, women would occupy their rightful place in both elective and appointive positions in the country. “We solicit your support and leverage on your influence in advocating for constitutional amendment and other legal reforms geared towards increasing women’s political participation in Nigeria,” he said.

