Constitution review: Sokoto Centre receives 103 memoranda – Wamakko

The North-West public hearing on the proposed review of the 1999 Constitution, Sokoto Centre, yesterday said it has received 103 oral and written memoranda during its sitting between May 26 and 27, in Sokoto. A member of the committee, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the conclusion of the exercise in Sokoto.

He said the memoranda were received from various groups, governmental agencies, NGOs and individuals, among others. Wamakko, who was also the chairman of the senate committee on defence and deputy chairman, senate committee on anti-corruption said: “The memoranda will be streamlined and presented to the main committee for eventual deliberation and approval.

“We will sit together and digest all the collated memoranda and later submitted to the Senate for consideration.” Wamakko, who was a former governor of Sokoto State, also expressed delight with the high response of the people, saying; “It has never been so in the history of the state.

