Constitution review: State Assembly speakers seek better representation

The Chairman of Conference of Speakers in State Legislatures and Bauchi State Speaker, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has urged the National Assembly to give prominence to state assemblies in the on-going review process of the 1999 Constitution.

He made the call yesterday at an interactive session with the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Amos Ojo and representative of the National Assembly Directorate of Inter-parliamentary Relations and Protocol, Mr. Tagbo Okeke. The speaker appealed to the clerk “to set up a conference to partner state legislatures on constitution amendments.”

He called on the bureaucracy and the political leadership of the National Assembly to jettison the tradition of allocating a second-fiddle role to the state assemblies in the amendment process. Responding, the clerk promised to accommodate the concerns of the Bauchi speaker. “I want to honestly say that it gladdens my heart to have you here. This type of call is necessary; we have done more, if not for COVID-19, that we are trying to get out of now, a lot more, would have been achieved in terms of partnership on the review of the 1999 Constitution. “But I assure you, that I will monitor developments and progress on the constitution review process. I want to implore the entire Assembly to take advantage of these amendments, to strengthen democracy and look especially at clauses that were done for us when we were not there.”

