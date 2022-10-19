Constitution Review: States frustrating exercise, says Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday, accused State Houses of Assembly of frustrating the ongoing Constitution amendment exercise.

Omo-Agege, who stated this while addressing a press conference at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, said that the development was unfortunate, given that the constitution required State Assemblies to make input to the amendment before it could pass into law.

It is pertinent to note that, six months after the proposed bills to be amended in the 1999 Constitution were transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly; only 11 states have forwarded their resolutions in line with the provisions of the constitution, while 25 states have not given any response.

Therefore, the signs are that the constitution review exercise by the 9th National Assembly is likely going to hit the rocks as a result of the refusal of 25 State Houses of Assembly to consider any of the 44 items sent to them for concurrence.

According to Omo- Agege, the 25 states are asking the National Assembly to include establishment of State Police, State Judicial Council, streamlining of procedures for removing presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly and institutionalization of legislative bureaucracy in the constitution.

Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman, Senate Commit- tee on Constitution Review, said that the position of the 25 states against the review exercise without the inclusion of their four demands was communicated to them in a letter written to that effect by the Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies. He said that only 11 out of the 36 States Houses of Assembly had considered some of the 44 bills transmitted to them for concurrence in March this year.

These states, according to the Deputy Senate President, are: Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun and Osun. He accused the governors of the affected 25 states of being behind the actions taken by the respective Assemblies, noting that it was a way of frustrating effort at giving financial and administrative autonomy to local government councils across the country.

He said: “Six months after transmitting 44 Bills to State Assemblies for concurrence, it is most disheartening to inform you that only 11 State Houses of Assembly have demonstrated their independence and loyalty to the constitution regarding the bills.

“More worrisome is that while we are still expecting the receipt of the resolutions of the remaining Houses of Assembly, we received a letter from the Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies informing the National Assembly that the remaining states will not act on the 44 Bills unless the National Assembly passes four new Bills they have proposed in the letter.

“The National Assembly is in no way averse to acting on any proposed Bill or memoranda appropriately tabled before it, at any time in its life. However, it is legally inappropriate for the Conference of Speakers to use the four Bills as a quid pro quo to act on the 44 Bills the National Assembly 44 Bills transmitted.”

In their separate submissions, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba and the President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ambali Olatunji, commended the National Assembly on financial and administrative autonomy proposed for local government councils.

They both called on the affected 25 State Houses of Assembly to concur to the Constitution amendments in the interest of good governance at the grassroots.

