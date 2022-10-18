News

Constitution Review: States frustrating exercise, says Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, Tuesday, accused the State Houses of Assembly of frustrating the ongoing Constitution amendment exercise.

Omo-Agege, who stated this while addressing a press conference at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, said that the development was unfortunate, given that the constitution required State Assemblies to make input to the amendment before it could pass into law.

It is pertinent to note that, six months after the proposed bills to be amended in the 1999 Constitution were transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly; only 11 states have forwarded their resolutions in line with the provisions of the constitution, while 25 states have not given any response.

Therefore, the signs are that the constitution review exercise by the 9th National Assembly is likely going to hit the rocks as a result of the refusal of 25 State Houses of Assembly to consider any of the 44 items sent to them for concurrence.

According to Omo-Agege, the 25 states are asking the National Assembly to include establishment of State Police, State Judicial Council, streamlining of procedures for removing presiding officers of State Houses of Assembly and institutionalization of legislative bureaucracy in the constitution.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

