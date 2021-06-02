News

Constitution review: Ugwuanyi backs egalitarian Nigeria anchored on justice, others

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday in Enugu, the state capital, declared open the two-day zonal public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review for Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States. This was as the governor reiterated his administration’s support for “unequivocal and unwavering commitment to an egalitarian Nigeria, where justice, fairness, equity and inclusiveness shall be functional directive principles of state policy.” Ugwuanyi, who had during the Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review also held in Enugu, last week declared the state government’s support for amendment of the Constitution of Nigeria that will enhance the nation’s unity and prosperity “in an environment where justice, fairness and equity shall prevail.”

While declaring open the House of Representatives Committee’s Zonal Public Hearing yesterday, the governor further enjoined all relevant institutions, civil society organisations, stakeholdersandtheentirecitizens of the state “to stand up and be counted in this important national discussion.” Also, welcoming members of the House of Representatives Committee to Enugu State, Governor Ugwuanyi extended his administration’s fraternal compliments to the leader of the team, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and other illustrious representatives from Enugu State, including Hon. Ofor Gregory Chukwuegbo and Hon. Nnolim John Nnaji, representing Enugu South/Enugu North and Nkanu West/ Nkanu East Federal Constituencies, respectively.”

