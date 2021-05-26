News

Constitution review: ‘We’ll address all issues raised’ – DSP assures

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Senate has assured that it will carefully address every challenge facing the nation through the constitutional amendment exercise.
The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the North-Central zone public hearing of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution hosted by the Niger State government at the Idris legbo International Conference Centre, Minna, that it is the desire of the lawmakers to bring positive transformation to the country.
He said: “Sitting prominently in the agenda is the need to address by way of constitutional amendments, topical issues like judiciary and electoral reforms, local government autonomy and devolution of powers.”
The Deputy Senate President, who was represented by the Deputy Chief Whip and Sub-Committee Chairman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi stated that “the review is to see how to improve on the constitution to suit the demands of our time and ensuring that they do not suffer the same fate”.

