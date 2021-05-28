News

Constitution review: Women group seeks creation of additional 37 seats

A women group, Women Political Participation Technical Working Group, which has the responsibility to enhance the participation of women in the governance of Nigeria, has advocated for additional 37 seats in the Senate, especially for women.

The group, which submitted a memorandum to the senate committee at the North Central public hearing in Jos, supported the proposed amendment of the constitution and advocated for the creation of additional seats each for 36 states, and the federal capital territory. Spokesperson of the group, Mrs Jiritmwa Morgak Goyit, while speaking with journalists in Jos, said section 48 of the principal Act should be altered by substituting the existing section with a new section 48 with additional senator from each state and the FCT, who shall be a woman. She said the women were advocating for additional 37 seats, especially for women and to bring the total number of senators to 146 instead of 109.

