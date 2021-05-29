Constitution review won’t take Nigeria anywhere –Arogbofa, Olatubora

The immediate past Secretary General of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, condemned the ongoing Constitution Review by the National Assembly, stating that the exercise will not yield the desired result. According to Arogbofa, the 1999 constitution as amended bear the mark of the military, hence the inability of previous governments to successfully amend the constitution. While emphasising that the only way for the constitution to be reviewed in tandem with the democratic norms of the country, the elder statesman maintained that it was for the full implementation of the 2014 National Conference report.

Arogbofa, who is the Chairman of Afenifere in Ondo State, said: “Our military men are part of us except that their own way of administration is different from our own. Their own is a command system. So they can never be in a situation to make laws for civilians who are expected to be democrats. So, that was what really went wrong.

“But as to whether we should throw that away all together, we eventually found an answer to that during the regime of President Jonathan. Before him, there were so many efforts at amending the constitution. Some of the efforts were pretentious and designed to have a third term agenda. But Jonathan was sincere with the 2014 Confab.” On his part, Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN) faulted the review exercise while calling for the adoption of the 2014 Conference report as the only way of the present logjam.

He stated that: “We have to renegotiate the basis of our existence as a country. The reality on ground requires that we renegotiate the basis of Nigeria’s federation. And this was done during the Jonathan’s constitutional conference, the outcome which this government has jettisoned. “So, rather than just going around to begin to ask for views, what the National Assembly should simply do is to look at the report of the 2014 Confab and pick out the recommendations. “Basically, everything that has been said about restructuring of this federation of Nigeria was debated and decision taken during the Jonathan’s confab.

‘‘As a matter of fact, the major cause of problem is the composition of the items listed in the exclusive-legislative list. Under the arrangement in our constitution, all the items, 68 of them, listed in the exclusivelegislative list are under the federal government.”

Like this: Like Loading...