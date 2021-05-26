Constitutional Review: Lagos deserves special economic status, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for a special economic status for the state. He said the Federal Government should consider the place of Lagos in the national economy and the special burden it bears by virtue of its large population and limited landmass.

Speaking at the ongoing Senate zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos of Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said a special status for Lagos State should be of concern not only for the people of the state alone but for the entire Nigerian nation. He also demanded state police and entrenchment of true fiscal federalism in Nigeria.

“For us in Lagos State, the issue of state police and fiscal federalism are top of the priority list for us. In this ongoing review process, equally fundamental particularly for us in Lagos State is the issue of special economic status for us in Lagos State considering our place in the national economy and the special burden we bear by a virtue of our large population and the very limited landmass we have.

“I believe that the need for this special status has been sufficiently articulated and justified. It suffices to me at this point to reinstate this request is by no means a selfish one but one that is in the interest of every Nigerian and of Nigeria as a nation. The progress and prosperity of Nigeria will inexplicably lead to progress and the prosperity of Lagos State,” he said.

On her part, the Chairman of the Senate South-West public hearing in Lagos, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the report of the committee would be presented to the National Assembly in July.

Tinubu, who read the statement of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said that funding would not in any way be a challenge to the ongoing review of the constitution.

