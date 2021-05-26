Metro & Crime

Constitutional Review: Lagos deserves special economic status, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for a special economic status for the state. He said the Federal Government should consider the place of Lagos in the national economy and the special burden it bears by virtue of its large population and limited landmass.
Speaking at the ongoing Senate zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution in Lagos of Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said a special status for Lagos State should be of concern not only for the people of the state alone but for the entire Nigerian nation. He also demanded state police and entrenchment of true fiscal federalism in Nigeria.
“For us in Lagos State, the issue of state police and fiscal federalism are top of the priority list for us. In this ongoing review process, equally fundamental particularly for us in Lagos State is the issue of special economic status for us in Lagos State considering our place in the national economy and the special burden we bear by a virtue of our large population and the very limited landmass we have.
“I believe that the need for this special status has been sufficiently articulated and justified. It suffices to me at this point to reinstate this request is by no means a selfish one but one that is in the interest of every Nigerian and of Nigeria as a nation. The progress and prosperity of Nigeria will inexplicably lead to progress and the prosperity of Lagos State,” he said.
On her part, the Chairman of the Senate South-West public hearing in Lagos, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said the report of the committee would be presented to the National Assembly in July.
Tinubu, who read the statement of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said that funding would not in any way be a challenge to the ongoing review of the constitution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun State have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorizing Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of the state. The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Dayo Ajala a.k.a Otege; 35-year-old Ismaila Badmus a.k.a Obasanjo; 24-year-old Joseph Sunday a.k.a J.J; and 27-year-old Chuckwuemeka Paul a.k.a Ejima. Also arrested was […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gas station on fire in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph indicate that a gas plant, located in the Baruwa area of Lagos, is currently on fire. Although reports are still sketchy, it was learnt that an explosion was heard at the plant around 6 this morning. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have mobilised to the […]
Metro & Crime

Makinde felicitates Adelabu at 50, as Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola inaugurate projects in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Sunday congratulated Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on his 50th birthday anniversary, just as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun are billed to inaugurate the multi billion housing and hospitality projects built by the celebrant on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica