Constitutionalism as bulwark against ‘rogue’ politicians (2)

Nigerian president does no wrongs and is virtually unassailable by any earthly powers hence President Buhari was shocked to see President Jonathan felt himself intimidated to concede power to him during the 2015 Presidential election.

Just imagine the powers available to Nigerian President: a yearly budget under his control to dish out patronage, armed forces and para-military agencies for deployment against opponents, enemies and malcontents and a judiciary whose precarious existence and security has been demonstrated under President Obasanjo who flippantly and flagrantly disobeyed court orders but particularly under President Buhari who took that branch to the cleaners and having arraigned it at his court of public opinion over his accusations against it of heinous corruption obtained a judgement that convicted it and held it incapable of being the custodian of the Constitution or interpreting it and therefore liable to be dispensable and powerless.

To make Nigeria work will require radical changes that are so fundamental that we have to go back to pre-1914 format and convoke an assembly of Nigeria’s over 300 ethnic nationalities and ask that vital question: are we brothers, can we exist side by side and live together as a country, do we create Nigeria, and on what terms? Without getting together Nigerian representatives and allow them to ask each other these questions and eliciting the answers thereto, there is no hope for a Nigeria that works.

It is after convoking this solemn assembly and getting the resolution of the people to create Nigeria that the assembly will proceed to collect those answers as resolutions embodying the sovereign will of the people which will form the basis upon which to design a constitutional framework that will create the type of institutions we romanticize about. State formation is no different from other kinds of associations and each is defined and governed by agreement.

Agreement is the bedrock of all human relations, especially associations and each association is governed by constitutional engineering. Without the agreement of the people to live together an association formed would at best be an imposition and it ceases to be a free union but rather subjugation as in the case of lords and slaves. A country formed by force such as Nigeria can never be at peace and nothing of substance can be achieved in any such country.

Check out all countries created in Africa and elsewhere as a result of colonial impositions, virtually all have been spectacular failures. And back to the United States that we love to cheer and copy, let’s pause to consider the great energy and intellection expended in creating the constitutional framework that have withstood wear and tear for almost 245 years.

After the colonial wars (1750s) Britain decided to take firm colonial control of the 13 colonies by imposing autocratic laws and even abolishing the state assemblies but the founding fathers rebelled and declared independence on the clarion call of freedom and democracy.

They designed a constitution which instituted a constitutional order which is above all men and authorities and ensured that no man, group or authority will be powerful enough to assail, one or all.

The USA’s federal system that saw to the division of powers between the sub national groups and between them and the central government created by them and the rule of law which instituted the separation of powers between the branches of government whereby each checks the other and none is supreme to overwhelm the other remains the greatest human invention in structuring and governing society in this millennium. For Nigerians’ penchant for the “good man” politicians, U.S. founding fathers recognized the fact that power corrupts and it is the nature of man to be corrupted by power hence the constitutional checks to rein on his inordinate ambitions and selfish interests.

Jefferson compared government to a ‘beast’ and a ‘criminal’ hence it is necessary to use the chains of the constitution to bind the beast or criminal to check the natural but negative proclivities injurious to public good.

This much was also emphasized in Federalist Paper No. 51 said to be authored by James Madison, the father of US Constitution. To him it is better to use the chains of the US Constitution to bind the operators of the Constitution so that they will not transform from being agents of the people to their lords as according to him the two greatest evils facing humanity are the government and criminals and a thin line divides both and it is easy to transform from one to the other hence the chain to bind the government before it transforms to criminals.

Nigeria will not become a functional state and democracy until it becomes a state founded on the sovereign will of the people with the constitutional framework recreated to safeguard and secure the best interest of the people and assure their happiness.

If we continue with the present autocratic arrangement instituted by Britain, Nigeria will perpetually be mired in turmoil and instability and the ‘big man’ will continue to have control over its affairs as he is designed by law to be above it and the state.

The Nigerian ‘bigman’ is essentially the factotum the system uses to wreak havoc we see in Nigeria. Is it politics, the Nigerian ‘bigman’ creates the turfs and allocates them to his ‘boys’ and equip them with requisite weapons to do battles with opponents and enemies.

Having won the battles and becomes the Lord of the Manor, the ‘bigman’ as chairman of the local government, the governor of the state and the president takes over the political economy and manages it by distributing political offices to those that fought the electoral wars.

From here, he goes further by seizing lands from peasants, turns the seized land into government reserved areas and distributes same to his family members, supporters and friends and having settled them in comfortable environments he would seize and distribute licences to import or export and for the exploitation of minerals such as petroleum resources and precious gems and stones.

Every year an honour list is compiled and they go to worthies and the worthies are those that are agreeable politically. These are the incentives that make politics a trade or occupation in Nigeria thereby requiring every means to win in every election.

Politics in Nigeria is an organized crime that has been willy-nilly legitimized by the system as the ‘bigman’ being above the law cannot allow the law to take its course against his indicted men. During elections, Nigerian politicians do worse things than President Trump has done, but nothing happens to them by way of subjecting them to the due process of law. In the United States, the Constitution and the laws and the processes of enforcing them otherwise called constitutionalism constitutes the bulwark against ‘rogue’ politicians we see everywhere especially in Nigeria where they constitute themselves the law itself.

But at least Nigerians have seen that that is the case with the United States and the message goes forth to proclaim that no matter how rich or powerful you are, the law is above you and you are powerless before it.

That is constitutionalism and that is the difference between Nigeria and the United States and every other country that work to the security and happiness of the people. It is incumbent on Nigerian to reject slavery which the 1999 Constitution is, and demand freedom to reform their country on the basis of liberty, democracy and constitutionalism that form a bulwark against political roguery and autocracy.

