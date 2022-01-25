News Top Stories

Construction of 37 Model Smart Schools fallout of COVID-19 pandemic –UBEC

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has said the emergence of the Commission’s Smart School Programme was driven by the fallout from the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic, which led to closure of schools for nearly one year.

 

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the UBEC Modern Smart School Programme in Hadeja, Jigawa State, he explained that due to the lockdown occasioned by the pandemic, learners across the country were forced to stay at home as face-to-face learning approach was the primary mode of delivering content to learners.

 

According to him, the Smart Schools were designed in categories to boost the use of information communication technology for teaching and learning, with an estimated cost of N350 million per school for the state model; while the zonal model with more capacity and ICT infrastructure would cost 600 million to serve each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

 

While noting that it has become necessary to prepare for any situation that could arise to disrupt the teaching and learning process, Bobboyi stressed that digital and e-learning platforms provide opportunities for both teachers and learners without the constraint of time and space.

 

He noted that the deployment of technology for instructional delivery would significantly increase the quality of basic education and, indeed, the nation’s learning outcomes, adding that UBEC Smart Schools were currently at the completion stages with the hope that academic activities should commence in most, if not all, before the end of this year, adding: “It is my expectation that the standard we are jointly setting up would be sustained and improved upon so as to meet the schools objectives.”

 

