Construction of Bonny Deep Seaport commences soon –Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, inspected the proposed site for construction of the Bonny Deep Seaport, noting that work would soon commence on the project. In his remarks during the visit, Amaechi noted that in choosing the site, considerations must be made towards cost reduction and ease in paying compensations. He said while the South East part of the Island was also viable, the most feasible might be the area to the West in Finima, as it would require less dredging.

The experts have said it will take only 500 metres of dredging at this point to get to 17metres draught which is our target for the depth of the seaport. The moment you reclaim 500metres into the ocean, you get to 17metres draught. You don’t need further dredging. While on the other end, you need 1.16kms dredging to get to the water.

It will be more expensive to dredge 1.16km than to build rail line to this place. We can do the cost analysis and come to a decision. He also said that the selection of the area, when finally decided, would ensure that NNPC pipes would not be tampered with or moved for the rail lines extending to the Seaport to be laid.

