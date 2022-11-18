Construction of rural-urban roads key to development- Kalu

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship poll, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has promised to prioritise rural-urban road interconnectivity if elected as governor, saying it is the key to socioeconomic development.

Kalu explained that the construction of rural- urban connectivity roads would be his administration’s vision to turn Abia into a vibrant trade hub and open up economic activities in the state. The former Chief of Staff shared the vision while touring the ABSIEC wards in Abiriba in the Ohafia LGA as his campaign and the APP’s tour train took the gospel of “Making Abia Great Again” to Abia North, his Senatorial District.

Kalu, a businessman, recalled his findings in Ikwuano, which is a polycentric area, and assured the people of Abiriba, who are known for their trading enterprise that his government would enhance the movement of goods and services by opening the interconnected roads of the rural-urban centers. He said: “Last week, I was in Ikwuano, and I found that it had boundaries with Aba, Isiala Ngwa, Bende, Arochukwu, Akwa Ibom and Cross River. So, you can see that such a place can become a trade hub if such access roads are opened up.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...