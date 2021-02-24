Construction on Nigerian roads

The last time I checked, the various Nigerian roads were deeply in need of serious professional attention towards addressing some lingering anomalies. It’s only in the engineering parlance the term ‘construction’ is well understood and fully interpreted.

It is, therefore, purely a professional word that is more often used by a certain group of professionals. We must comprehend that engineers anywhere in the world, are well groomed, that, they are meant to wholly acknowledge the language of thoroughness in their respective endeavours.

This is the sole reason a well-trained engineer, or an engineering personnel who had passed through a holistic training, is expected to pay no attention to frivolities while carrying out his or her duty. By so doing, they wouldn’t overlook the essence of priorities.

Construction generally, irrespective of the field, requires optimum attention by any expert that’s involved. It, therefore, does not permit divided attention from the concerned individuals.

This is a fact that’s keenly reiterated by any engineering tutor. In any part of the global community, several kinds of construction – ranging from bridge, highway, local pathway, flyover, to drainage system – are usually encountered on various roads, particularly the major ones. Road constructions in any society remain capital projects being implemented by governments at all levels.

This is the reason successive governments invariably budget a huge sum solely for various degrees of proposed constructions on the roads. Construction on the roads ought to be regarded as inevitable project, because it is apparently the pathway to other anticipated socio-economic developments within the benefitting domain. In the developed economies, road constructions can never be compromised for whatever purpose or plan, because the leadership in such quarters comprehends the real essence of suchlike governance.

Hence, they pay great attention to the policies guiding such developmental stride and the consequent implementation. It is in such part of the world, as mentioned above, construction on the roads are done to last for at least 20 years or thereabouts, before it could be repaired or maintained. Additionally, there’s usually a certain time frame within which a given construction is meant to last.

This is so, because, every part of the work to be carried out – commencing from the design phase down to completion – has already been well planned by the experts. It’s, however, disheartening that in this part of the world, particularly Nigeria, numerous degrees of construction being done on our roads are nothing to write home about.

This level of anomaly can easily be observed by even a dummy. It’s either the required funds weren’t duly released to the contractors or adequate supervision wasn’t conducted by the relevant authorities.

This kind of aberration has resulted in different forms of lapses on roads whose construction has been supposedly concluded. The sequences, regarding road construction, to be followed by the so-called professionals are not anymore adhered to, owing to the aforementioned loophole among other prevailing ones.

Today, constructions on Nigerian roads – on the average – manage to last for only two to three years. In some quarters, the duration is often noted to be about a few months or thereabout. This devastating trend, if not properly checked, would seemingly linger unabated, indicating it has abruptly become a norm.

This is the reason only a fierce measure is required to be taken by the apt authorities if we as a people are prepared to rewrite the wrongs. It’s noteworthy that design is the basis of every construction. It’s needless to assert that all road construction works are strictly dependent on architectural designs.

It’s equally worthy of note that design, which is of different kinds, involves various modes or dimensions. In construction of a highway, for instance, there are different fundamental modes of design that are unavoidably needed. These are: geometric design, pavement design as well as drainage design.

The geometric considers all the parameters or features to be found within the road to be constructed. The pavement takes into cognizance the various factors on the soil, whilst the drainage on its part, takes care of the required drainage system along the road under consideration.

It’s very appalling to acknowledge that most of these governments have learnt to be so frugal during project implementation, but would invariably indulge in excesses while handling their personal issues or needs. This is indeed the level of decadence we have regrettably found ourselves.

However, rather than continue to lament on this high level of decay, we are advised to focused on how to get it right henceforth if we are ready to make a positive U-turn as expected by well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians.

We are thus, at this juncture, in damn need of measures pertaining to way forward. First, the ministries and agencies at various levels that are meant to handle construction works are required to be headed by only people with the needed expertise.

Similarly, they must be individuals with proven integrity and unstained antecedents. Hence, politics must be holistically separated from governance in this regard. Inter alia, the country’s Public Procurement Act, alongside that of the various states, must be strictly adhered to by the relevant authorities while seeking for contractors to handle any road construction, with a view to engaging only eligible ones among the teeming job seekers. Most importantly, favouritism or nepotism must be duly jettisoned while carrying out this statutory consignment.

Conclusively, all relevant stakeholders must begin to ask critical questions when necessary, and every concerned law enforcement agency must be ready to investigate aptly no matter whose ox is gored.

We can’t continue to claim ignorance of happenings even when they are occurring right under our noses. It is, therefore, high time we formed a resounding coalition towards creating the Nigeria we have collectively dreamt of, than endlessly apportioning blames.

Our various roads must be well constructed for businesses to strive, hence such shouldn’t be handled with a kid’s glove. Think about it!

