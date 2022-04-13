Consult Makinde on security policy, Olubadan counsels Buhari

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to consult the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on how to make the country safer and better secured for all citizens. Oba Balogun, who made the charge while fielding questions from journalists in his Alarere residence on the spate of insecurity in the country, expressed worry about the daily news of sad occurrences of safety breach, especially in the Northern part of the country. The monarch commended Governor Makinde for his initiatives to make the state safer and secured, positing that if President Muhammadu Buhari could borrow a leaf from him on how he has been carrying out his responsibilities in that regard, Nigeria would be better than it is now, security-wise.
Related Articles
Don calls for teaching of English Language in learner-friendly way
A professor of English for Specific Purposes (ESP) and Applied Linguistics, Prof. Oluwadare Owolabi, has called for the teaching of English as a second language in a learner-friendly way. This, according to him, is the requirement of Communicative Language Teaching (CLT) and English for Specific Purpose (ESP). The academic said in many General English curriculums, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PTF: 44m Nigerians qualify for COVID-19 vaccines
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said about 44 million Nigerians would qualify to receive the Pfizer approved vaccines against the virus. PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, who briefed Nigerian governors at their 22nd virtual meeting in Abuja, said those who qualified included medical personnel and the most vulnerable group among which are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Justice Nyako tests positive for COVID-19
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, has tested positive for COVID- 19. A competent source in the court, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the judge tested positive for the virus and is expected to be on isolation. Justice Nyako, on January 28, attended the valedictory court session held […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)