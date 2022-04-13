Consult Makinde on security policy, Olubadan counsels Buhari

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has counselled President Muhammadu Buhari to consult the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on how to make the country safer and better secured for all citizens. Oba Balogun, who made the charge while fielding questions from journalists in his Alarere residence on the spate of insecurity in the country, expressed worry about the daily news of sad occurrences of safety breach, especially in the Northern part of the country. The monarch commended Governor Makinde for his initiatives to make the state safer and secured, positing that if President Muhammadu Buhari could borrow a leaf from him on how he has been carrying out his responsibilities in that regard, Nigeria would be better than it is now, security-wise.

