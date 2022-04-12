Consult Makinde on security policy, Olubadan counsels Buhari

Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has counseled President Muhammadu Buhari to consult the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on how to make the country safer and better secured for all citizens.

Oba Balogun, who made the charge while fielding questions from journalists in his Alarere residence on the rising wave of insecurity in the country in Monday, expressed worries about the daily news of sad occurrences of safety breach, especially in the Northern parts of the country.

The monarch commended Makinde for his various initiatives to make the state safer and secured and posited that if President Muhammadu Buhari could borrow a leaf from him on how he has been carrying out his responsibilities in that regard, Nigeria would be better than it is now, security-wise.

According to the monarch: ”The governor of the state has been fantastic in his approach to both security and education. The Iwo-Road axis has become more secured and safer than it used to be, to the governor’s credit.”

“I’m aware of his efforts to improve the efficiency of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) in the state through provision of additional vehicles, as well as, increment in the personnel with the recruitment of additional 500 officers.

“These efforts, I’m aware are second to none in the entire Western Region where the Amotekun operates. This is a great attitude and disposition towards the safety and security of the state residents which deserves commendation for the state Governor,” Oba Balogun added.

The monarch advocated that Amotekun should not be made to transform into state police as being canvassed in some quarters, saying: “We should protect Amotekun by leaving it as an independent security organisation without the encumbrances of the Nigerian Police Force.”

