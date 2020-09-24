Business

Consumer complaints: Telcos to review pact for banks, others

Telecommunications regulator, Nigerian Communicat ions Commission (NCC), and the operators have agreed to review Service Level Agreement (SLA) for banks and other third party organisations rendering services on telecoms infrastructure. This, they said, became necessary to ensure uniformity and speed in the resolution of complaints relating to billing.

This was agreed at a recent regular bi-annual meeting of the NCC and senior executives of telecommunication companies on complaints management held virtually in compliance with COVID-19 management protocols instituted by the Federal Government. The commission at the meeting also advised the mobile network operators to adhere strictly to its directive on data rollover for consumers. The directive compels MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, and other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country to ensure that a subscriber’s unused data is rolled over to his/her subsequent data subscription.

Giving further details of issues deliberated, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr, Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement, said: “At the meeting, which focused on consumer relations and complaint management processes, the NCC and the telecom service providers agreed that the compensation policy should be revisited and complied with at all times.

This is to ensure full compliance with the new Complaint Categories and Service Level Agreement (CC/SLA) consented to by the NCC and the service providers in the telecommunication ecosystem. “Additionally, it was decided that the commission and telecom service providers will hold follow-up discussions on ‘Fair Usage Policy’ on unlimited data bundles/data rollover, in order to provide a clearer explanation and better understanding of the processes and procedures of the policy for the benefit of the consumers.

“Service providers also agreed to ensure that seniorlevel customer relations officers support their respective complaints management teams, to resolve complaints that were not resolved to the satisfaction of the consumers when such complaints were first reported.

The service providers also promised to ensure that complaints are resolved in both the letter and spirit of the recently-reviewed Service Level Agreement (SLA),” the statement read. All parties to the meeting equally agreed that telecom service providers woukd carry out pervasive consumer education and enlightenment campaigns about their products and services to ensure their subscribers have the information they require to make informed decisions and get value for money spent.

The commission said it was very pleased with the impressive attendance, participation, and the quality of decisions taken at the bi-annual meeting. “The NCC is, therefore, determined to continue to work closely with the service providers and other stakeholders in the Nigerian telecom sector in order to improve on the quality of service, and by implication, the quality of consumer experience,” it added.

