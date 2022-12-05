Analysts
News Top Stories

Consumer credit falls 4.9% to N2.43trn on tight liquidity

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflation with Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hikes appear to be hampering consumer spending, as latest data released by the apex bank shows that banks’ consumer loans fell by 4.89 per cent to N2.43 trillion in August, from  N2.55 trillion in the preceding month.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic report for Q2’22 as well as the economic reports for July and August 2022 recently released by the CBN, indicates that while consumer credit rose by N615.82 billion or 31 per cent to N2.55 trillion in July 2022 from N1.93trillion in June 2022, tighter liquidity conditions, occasioned by recent hikes in the MPR, have started to slow down consumer credit growth.

Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

Citing the need to rein in rising inflation, the CBN, after leaving the MPR (the benchmark interest rate) unchanged at 11.5 per cent for about two and half years, had in May increased the rate to 13 per cent  It further hiked the MPR to 14 per cent and 15.5 per cent in July and September respectively before raising it to 16.5 per cent in November.

The apex bank’s economic report for August, for instance, stated: “Tighter liquidity conditions slowed credit delivery by the Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) to key sectors of the economy, as total credit at N27.895 billion, recorded a lower growth of 1.3 per cent at end-August 2022, compared with 2.5 at end-July.

“A breakdown of total credit utilisation shows that, in the agriculture sector, credit expanded by 0.3 per cent to N1.698 billion, relative to end- July.

 

Similarly, credit to industry and services sectors grew by 2.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, to N11.108 billion and N15.089 billion, respectively. “In terms of share in total credit, services and industry remained dominant with the shares of 54.1 per cent and 39.8 per cent, respectively, while agriculture constituted 6.1 per cent, reflecting size and the breadth of economic activities in those sectors.

“In the same vein, consumer credit outstanding declined owing to reduced ap-  petite by households for credit and concerns that persistent inflationary pressures could weigh on the country’s fragile recovery in the wake of the recent hike in MPR. Consumer credit outstanding declined by 4.6 per cent to N2.432 billion. As a share of total claims on the private sector, consumer credit fell to 8.9 per cent, from 9.4 per cent at end-July, 2022.”

 

However, the report said: “Despite the headwinds associated with tighter credit conditions, the shares of personal and retail loans have been stable in line with recent trends,” adding that: “A disaggregation of consumer credit shows that personal loans stood at N1.833 billion, accounting for 75.4 per cent, while retail loans stood at N598.38 billion, and accounted for the balance of 24.6 per cent.”

 

Similarly, the CBN’s economic report for Q2’ 2022, stated: “Softening financial conditions, driven by the sustained Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy and developmental initiatives, spurred growth in sectoral credit and continued to aid productivity and output in the economy.

 

“Total credit utilisation by sectors grew by 6.2 per cent to N26.846 billion in 2022Q2, from N25,282.72 billion in 2022Q1. By disaggregation, credit to the agriculture, industry and services sectors increased to N1.630 billion, N10.591 billion and N14.624 billion, respectively, relative to N1.604 billion, N10.016 billion and N13.660 billion, respectively, in the preceding quarter.

 

“Despite the softening financial conditions, consumer credit extended by the ODCs contracted below its level in the preceding quarter.

 

Consumer credit outstanding declined by 15.2 per cent to N1.933 billion at end-June 2022, from N2.279 billion at the end-March 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Trump pushes to keep tax returns from NY prosecutor, eyes possible S’Court appeal

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal appeals court not to let Manhattan’s top prosecutor have his tax returns, saying “the deck was clearly stacked against” him, and said he would ask the Supreme Court to intervene if necessary. The argument was made in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court […]
News

rivalry between Makinde, Fayose, just clash of interests –Senator

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, has dismissed the insinuation that there is ongoing political rivalry between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. According to Tofowomo, what is currently being perceived as political feud between the […]
News

FY’21: Fidelity grows profit by 35.7% to N38.1bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has recorded 35.7 per cent growth in profit before tax for its 2021 financial year to close N38.1 billion, according to the bank’s recently issued financial result.   Analysis of the results indicates that the bank grew Gross Earnings by 21.6 per cent YoY (23.2% QoQ) to N250.8 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica