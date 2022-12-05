Consumer credit falls 4.9% to N2.43trn on tight liquidity

Efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflation with Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) hikes appear to be hampering consumer spending, as latest data released by the apex bank shows that banks’ consumer loans fell by 4.89 per cent to N2.43 trillion in August, from N2.55 trillion in the preceding month.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic report for Q2’22 as well as the economic reports for July and August 2022 recently released by the CBN, indicates that while consumer credit rose by N615.82 billion or 31 per cent to N2.55 trillion in July 2022 from N1.93trillion in June 2022, tighter liquidity conditions, occasioned by recent hikes in the MPR, have started to slow down consumer credit growth.

Consumer credit refers to no-collateral, short- and intermediate-term loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

Citing the need to rein in rising inflation, the CBN, after leaving the MPR (the benchmark interest rate) unchanged at 11.5 per cent for about two and half years, had in May increased the rate to 13 per cent It further hiked the MPR to 14 per cent and 15.5 per cent in July and September respectively before raising it to 16.5 per cent in November.

The apex bank’s economic report for August, for instance, stated: “Tighter liquidity conditions slowed credit delivery by the Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) to key sectors of the economy, as total credit at N27.895 billion, recorded a lower growth of 1.3 per cent at end-August 2022, compared with 2.5 at end-July.

“A breakdown of total credit utilisation shows that, in the agriculture sector, credit expanded by 0.3 per cent to N1.698 billion, relative to end- July.

Similarly, credit to industry and services sectors grew by 2.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent, to N11.108 billion and N15.089 billion, respectively. “In terms of share in total credit, services and industry remained dominant with the shares of 54.1 per cent and 39.8 per cent, respectively, while agriculture constituted 6.1 per cent, reflecting size and the breadth of economic activities in those sectors.

“In the same vein, consumer credit outstanding declined owing to reduced ap- petite by households for credit and concerns that persistent inflationary pressures could weigh on the country’s fragile recovery in the wake of the recent hike in MPR. Consumer credit outstanding declined by 4.6 per cent to N2.432 billion. As a share of total claims on the private sector, consumer credit fell to 8.9 per cent, from 9.4 per cent at end-July, 2022.”

However, the report said: “Despite the headwinds associated with tighter credit conditions, the shares of personal and retail loans have been stable in line with recent trends,” adding that: “A disaggregation of consumer credit shows that personal loans stood at N1.833 billion, accounting for 75.4 per cent, while retail loans stood at N598.38 billion, and accounted for the balance of 24.6 per cent.”

Similarly, the CBN’s economic report for Q2’ 2022, stated: “Softening financial conditions, driven by the sustained Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy and developmental initiatives, spurred growth in sectoral credit and continued to aid productivity and output in the economy.

“Total credit utilisation by sectors grew by 6.2 per cent to N26.846 billion in 2022Q2, from N25,282.72 billion in 2022Q1. By disaggregation, credit to the agriculture, industry and services sectors increased to N1.630 billion, N10.591 billion and N14.624 billion, respectively, relative to N1.604 billion, N10.016 billion and N13.660 billion, respectively, in the preceding quarter.

“Despite the softening financial conditions, consumer credit extended by the ODCs contracted below its level in the preceding quarter.

Consumer credit outstanding declined by 15.2 per cent to N1.933 billion at end-June 2022, from N2.279 billion at the end-March 2022.

