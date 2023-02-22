Consumer credit growth slides further amid tight liquidity

The low liquidity level, occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) tight monetary stance, pushed the country’s consumer credit growth numbers further down towards the end of last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to latest data released by the apex bank, lenders’ loans to consumers fell by 1.3 per cent to N2.37trillion in October from N2.40trillion at end-September. Consumer credit refers to nocollateral, short- and intermediateterm loans, extended by banks or online lenders, to finance the purchase of commodities or services for personal consumption or to refinance debts incurred for such purposes.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s economic report for October 2022 as well as its economic reports for Q2 and Q3’22, shows that while consumer credit rose by 24.3 per cent to N2.40 trillion at end-September 2022, from N1.93trillion at the end of the second quarter of last year, it had been on a downtrend in preceding months, especially in the wake of increased tightening by the CBN. For instance, the economic report for October 2022 states: “Consumer credit outstanding declined, owing to the tight monetary policy stance of the Bank, aimed at taming inflationary pressures in the economy.

“Consumer credit outstanding declined by 1.3 per cent to N2,372.00 billion from the level at end-September. As a share of total claims on the private sector, consumer credit fell by 0.2 percentage point to 8.5 per cent, from 8.7 per cent at end-September. “A disaggregation of consumer credit shows that personal loans stood at N1,818.55 billion, accounting for 76.7 per cent, while retail loans stood at N553.46 billion, and accounted for 23.3 per cent. The decline in personal loans by 0.2 percentage point drove the fall in consumer credit outstanding.”

The report further stated: “The banking system continued to experience low level of liquidity amidst the tight monetary policy stance of the Bank. Specifically, the average net banking industry closing balance declined by 26.2 per cent to N186.57 billion, from N252.81 billion in September. The low liquidity condition reflects the increased Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) debits on the banks, following the 500 basis points increase in CRR at the September MPC meeting.”

Similarly, the CBN’s economic report for August had stated: “Tighter liquidity conditions slowed credit delivery by the Other Depository Corporations (ODCs) to key sectors of the economy, as total credit at N27,895.98 billion, recorded a lower growth of 1.3 per cent at end-August 2022, compared with 2.5 at end-July.

“In the same vein, consumer credit outstanding declined owing to reduced appetite by households for credit and concerns that persistent inflationary pressures could weigh on the country’s fragile recovery in the wake of the recent hike in MPR. Consumer credit outstanding declined by 4.6 per cent to N2,432.03 billion. As a share of total claims on the private sector, consumer credit fell to 8.9 per cent, from 9.4 per cent at end-July, 2022.”

New Telegraph reports that as part of its efforts to curb rising inflation, the CBN in May, last year, increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) – the benchmark interest rate from the 11.5

per cent it set two and half years earlier, to 13 per cent. It further hiked the MPR to 14 per cent and 15.5 per cent in July and September respectively before raising it to 16.5 per cent in November. At its first meeting of 2023 held in January, the CBN’s MPC further raised the MPR to 21.82 per cent, indicating that consumer credit growth will continue to head south due to tight liquidity.

Analysts point out that prior to the series of MPR hikes announced by the CBN, consumer credit had maintained an upward trend, driven by growth in retail loans, as well as the effectiveness of the regulator’s various strategies, including the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR )policy, to boost credit expansion.

