Consumer credit surges to N2.01trn amid digital lending

  • Personal loans accounted for 78.0%

 

The value of consumer credit in the Nigerian economy jumped by 37.06 per cent to N2.01 trillion in October 2021 from N1.47trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year, latest data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Giving a breakdown of consumer loans in its monthly economic report for October 2021 released last week, the apex bank stated that personal loans accounted for 78.0 per cent (N1.57trillion) of the total credit (N2.01trillion), while retail loans accounted for the balance of 22.0 per cent (N442.17billion).

Specifically, the report stated: “Total consumer credit extended by the Other Depository Corporations  ODCs) grew by 3.4 per cent to N2,009.88 billion at end[1] October 2021, from N1,942.87 billion at end- September 2021.

The ratio of consumer  credit to the total credit to the private sector in October 2021 was 8.7 per cent, the same share as in the preceding month.

 

“A disaggregation of consumer loans revealed that personal loans maintained their dominance, accounting for 78.0 per cent, increasing by 2.3 percentage points, above the level in the preceding month, while retail loans accounted for the balance of 22.0 per cent.”

A personal loan is a type of retail loan product, which is usually a no-collateral loan or unsecured loan, extended by banks, credit unions or online lenders, to meet a variety of needs, such as traveling, marriage, medical expenses, or any situation that may require immediate financial assistance.

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the CBN shows that in recent months, personal loans have consistently accounted for the bulk of total credit extended to the private sector.

For instance, in its economic report for May 2021, the apex bank stated: “Consumer credit outstanding, at N2,138.17 billion in May 2021, rose by 24.2 per cent, above the level of N1,721.49 billion in April 2021.

It constituted about 10.2 per cent of credit to the private sector, compared with 8.3 per cent in the preceding month. The increase in the ratio reflected increased loans to economic agents, aimed at reinvigorating the economy. “A breakdown of consumer loans showed that personal loans accounted for the largest share at 58.3 per cent.

This was 13.3 percentage points below the level in April 2021, while retail loans which grew by 13.3 per cent above the April figure accounted for 41.7 per cent of the total consumer loans as at end-May 2021.”

Also, the CBN said in its economic report for July 2021 that “consumer credit outstanding rose marginally, by 0.1 per cent to N1,842.55 billion in July 2021, from N1,840.24 billion in June 2021. This value represents 8.5 per cent of the total credit to the private sector in July 2021.

The increase was hinged, mainly, on the decline in prime lending rates, precipitating an increase in the quantum of loans. “A breakdown of consumer loans showed that personal loans accounted for the largest share of 73.6 per cent, while retail loans made up the balance of 26.4 per cent.”

Similarly, in its recently released economic report for Q3’ 2021, the apex bank said: “Consumer credit outstanding, at N1,942.87 billion, rose by 5.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, compared with its level of N1,840.24 billion in the preceding quarter, accounting for 8.7 per cent of total credit to the private sector.

 

The rise was due, majorly, to the fall in the maximum lending rate, inducing an increase in the volume of extended loans. “A breakdown of consumerloansshowedthatpersonal loans accounted for the largest share of 75.7 per cent, while retail loans explained the remaining 24.3 per cent.”

 

