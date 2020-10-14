Business

Consumer good stocks gain N40bn in Q3

Posted on

Investors in consumer good sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market gained about N40 billion during the third quarter ended September 2020 as the country continues gradual ease of lockdown following COVID-19 outbreak.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the subsector recorded a gain of N40 billion or 2.19 per cent to close at N1.863 trillion in market capitalisation on September 30, 2020, as against opening figure of N1.823 trillion at the beginning of trading on July 1.

The lockdowns have pushed some consumer product segments to the fore, especially those seen as essential, such as the packaged foods and home care segments. While the stockpiling and stocking up seen during the initial days of the lockdown have subsided, these segments will continue to benefit from the general shift to in-home consumption. Before the pandemic, sta-ples had suffered from low growth and some global brands were battling to stay relevant in the eyes of consumers.

At the same time, luxury goods and prestige beauty grew rapidly, fueled by an upswing in global travel. However, COVID-19 has led to sharp turn of fortunes across the different segments of the consumer goods sector. A recent survey conducted by REACH Technologies, a Nigeria- based fintech, on behalf of FBNQuest, corroborates findings from the NBS COVID impact survey that consumers have fallen on harder times.

It said: “We infer from the survey that Income levels are down by an average of 30 percent since March, while job opportunities are fast disappearing. Another sticking point is that consumption of non-essentials has been cut drastically.” Respondents stated that they had reduced spending on higher value category items by c.22 per cent since March. Although overall consumption has reduced since the pandemic started, the least spending cuts were made on food and health, which respondents viewed as most essential.

It noted: “It is now becoming clear that the consumer goods sector is among the hardest hit by the economic crisis brought about by COVID-19. “The fragility of household wallets has been laid bare, with statistics now pointing to even weaker consumer sentiments.

The knock-on effect of fading demand and weaker oil prices are also stifling earnings of consumer goods companies. “The market has responded sharply to these challenges by marking these companies down. Year-to-date, the consumer goods index is down -28 per cent – the worst performing index, behind the broad market index’s -7 per cent. “The consumer companies have also entered an exceptionally tough phase. Following the crude price collapse in March, accessing foreign exchange at higher interbank rates made obtaining raw materials more challenging.”

