Consumer good stocks gain N490bn in Q4’20

Investors in consumers good sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market gained about N490 billion during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 following positive sentiment witnessed at the local bourse.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the sub-sector gained N490 billion or 26.30 per cent to close at N2.353 trillion in market capitalisation on December 31, in contrast to opening figure of N1.863 trillion at the beginning of trading on October 2.

The lockdowns had pushed some consumer product segments to the fore, especially those seen as essential, such as the packaged foods and home care segments. While the stockpiling and stocking up seen during the initial days of the lockdown have subsided, these segments will continue to benefit from the general shift to in-home consumption.

Before the pandemic, staples had suffered from low growth and some global brands were battling to stay relevant in the eyes of consumers. At the same time, luxury goods and prestige beauty grew rapidly, fueled by an upswing in global travel. However, COVID-19 has led to sharp turn of fortunes across the different segments of the consumer good sector. A recent survey conducted by REACH Technologies, a Nigeria-based fintech, on behalf of FBNQuest, corroborates findings from the NBS COVID impact survey that consumers have fallen on harder times. It was inferred from the survey that income levels were down by an average of 30 per cent since March, while job opportunities are fast disappearing. Another sticking point is that consumption of non-essentials has been cut drastically.

Respondents stated that they had reduced spending on higher value category items by c.22 per cent since March. Although overall consumption has reduced since the pandemic started, the least spending cuts were made on food and health, which respondents viewed as most essential.

“It is now becoming clear that the consumer goods sector is among the hardest hit by the economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19. “The fragility of household wallets has been laid bare, with statistics now pointing to even weaker consumer sentiments. The knock-on effect of fading demand and weaker oil prices are also stifling earnings of consumer goods companies. “The market has responded sharply to these challenges by marking these companies down. Year-to-date, the consumer goods index is down -28 per cent – the worst performing index, behind the broad market index’s -7 per cent.

“The consumer companies have also entered an exceptionally tough phase. Following the crude price collapse in March, accessing foreign exchange at higher interbank rates made obtaining raw materials more challenging,” the report noted.

