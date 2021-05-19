Business

Consumer good stocks lose N63bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Investors in consumer good sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market lost about N63 billion during the first four months of year 2021 following market apathy on the stocks. The market sentiment of the sector, which comprises segments such as automobiles/ auto parts, beverages, food products, household durables and personal/household products among others has sustained decline following profit takings and negative impact of ravaging COVD-19, which has crippled the economy.

Checks by this newspaper revealed that the sub-sector recorded a loss of N63 billion or 2.69 per cent to close at N2.290 trillion in market capitalisation on April 30, 2021 as against opening figure of N2.253 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 2. Speaking at an interactive session for the consumer sector recently, the Group Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “Over the last few years, Nigeria’s economic landscape has been particularly challenging for the manufacturing sector and particularly the consumer goods industry.

“Despite the implementation of different industrial policies and industrialization strategies like the import substitution policy, export promotion strategy and foreign private investment led indus-trialisation, the sector has experienced policy reforms and directives that have negatively impacted on the performance of the sector’s value chain.” A survey conducted by REACH Technologies, a Nigeria- based fintech, on behalf of FBNQuest, corroborated findings from the NBS COVID impact survey that consumers had fallen on harder times.

“We infer from the survey that income levels are down by an average of 30 per cent since March, while job opportunities are fast disappearing. Another sticking point is that consumption of non-essentials has been cut drastically,” the survey said. Respondents stated that they had reduced spending on higher value category items by c.22 per cent since March.

Although overall consumption has reduced since the pandemic started, the least spending cuts were made on food and health, which respondents viewed as most essential. “It is now becoming clear that the consumer goods sector is among the hardest hit by the economic crisis brought about by COVID-19. “The fragility of household wallets has been laid bare, with statistics now pointing to even weaker consumer sentiments. The knock-on effect of fading demand and weaker oil prices are also stifling earnings of consumer goods companies. “The consumer companies have also entered an exceptionally tough phase. Following the crude price collapse in March, accessing foreign exchange at higher interbank rates made obtaining raw materials more challenging. “Essentially, information provided by REACH confirms that consumer sentiments have turned sourer, with only 3 per cent of respondents claiming that they are benefiting from the pandemic. More recently, the VAT increase in February and an impending hike in electricity tariffs potentially tightens the squeeze on disposable incomes further,” the survey noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Banks further reduce limits on debit card spending abroad

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the lingering foreign exchange scarcity in the system yet to abate, some deposit money anks (DMBs) in the country are further reducing limits on the amount individuals can withdraw with their debit cards while abroad, findings by New Telegraph show. For instance, an email that Zenith Bank sent to its customers this week, seen […]
Business

Deregulation amid resistance to oil cage freedom

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

The labour unions in Nigeria have not hidden their opposition for deregulation of the oil sector. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, takes a second look at the resistance to free market system and how this has caged the supposed development of the downstream sub-sector     The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) last Thursday made […]
Business

Court strikes out suit against Aiteo by surveillance contractors

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

A Bayelsa State High Court on Thursday struck out 12 suits on alleged breach of contract filed by surveillance contractors engaged at the Nembe Creek oilfields in Bayelsa by Aiteo Eastern Exploration Limited. The surveillance contractors, who are members of the oil firm’s host communities at Opu-Nembe, had dragged the company to Nembe High Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica