Consumer good stocks lose N63bn

Investors in consumer good sector quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market lost about N63 billion during the first four months of year 2021 following market apathy on the stocks. The market sentiment of the sector, which comprises segments such as automobiles/ auto parts, beverages, food products, household durables and personal/household products among others has sustained decline following profit takings and negative impact of ravaging COVD-19, which has crippled the economy.

Checks by this newspaper revealed that the sub-sector recorded a loss of N63 billion or 2.69 per cent to close at N2.290 trillion in market capitalisation on April 30, 2021 as against opening figure of N2.253 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 2. Speaking at an interactive session for the consumer sector recently, the Group Executive Officer of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “Over the last few years, Nigeria’s economic landscape has been particularly challenging for the manufacturing sector and particularly the consumer goods industry.

“Despite the implementation of different industrial policies and industrialization strategies like the import substitution policy, export promotion strategy and foreign private investment led indus-trialisation, the sector has experienced policy reforms and directives that have negatively impacted on the performance of the sector’s value chain.” A survey conducted by REACH Technologies, a Nigeria- based fintech, on behalf of FBNQuest, corroborated findings from the NBS COVID impact survey that consumers had fallen on harder times.

“We infer from the survey that income levels are down by an average of 30 per cent since March, while job opportunities are fast disappearing. Another sticking point is that consumption of non-essentials has been cut drastically,” the survey said. Respondents stated that they had reduced spending on higher value category items by c.22 per cent since March.

Although overall consumption has reduced since the pandemic started, the least spending cuts were made on food and health, which respondents viewed as most essential. “It is now becoming clear that the consumer goods sector is among the hardest hit by the economic crisis brought about by COVID-19. “The fragility of household wallets has been laid bare, with statistics now pointing to even weaker consumer sentiments. The knock-on effect of fading demand and weaker oil prices are also stifling earnings of consumer goods companies. “The consumer companies have also entered an exceptionally tough phase. Following the crude price collapse in March, accessing foreign exchange at higher interbank rates made obtaining raw materials more challenging. “Essentially, information provided by REACH confirms that consumer sentiments have turned sourer, with only 3 per cent of respondents claiming that they are benefiting from the pandemic. More recently, the VAT increase in February and an impending hike in electricity tariffs potentially tightens the squeeze on disposable incomes further,” the survey noted.

Like this: Like Loading...